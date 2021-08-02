Two die in head-on collision

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two people died near Simona farm along the Bindura-Glendale road when two trucks collided head-on.When Bulawayo24.com arrived at the scene bodies of the deceased were still trapped inside the mangled wreckage.Witnesses said there was poor visibility due to smoke caused by a veld fire along the road.Mashonaland Central Acting Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo could not be reached for comment.