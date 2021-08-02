Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Two die in head-on collision

by Simbarashe Sithole
38 mins ago | Views
Two people died near Simona farm along the Bindura-Glendale road when two trucks collided head-on.

When Bulawayo24.com arrived at the scene bodies of the deceased were still trapped inside the mangled wreckage.



Witnesses said there was poor visibility due to smoke caused by a veld fire along the road.







Mashonaland Central Acting Police spokesperson Assistant  Inspector Naison Dhliwayo could not be reached for comment.

Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Council planner dishes out 30 residential stands to ZANU PF youths

35 mins ago | 144 Views

The same Eddy Cross said, 'U Tsvangirai yi Nkosi yami' Bootlicked; MDC-T now jumps to bed with Zanu PF

42 mins ago | 138 Views

Tendayi Darikwa takes Wigan Athletic captaincy

54 mins ago | 83 Views

Chiwenga back in Zimbabwe after Beijing Covid-19 scare

1 hr ago | 618 Views

Mnangagwa's new Gukurahundi whitewash

1 hr ago | 350 Views

Ginimbi's Bentley, Rolls Royce still impounded

1 hr ago | 510 Views

Prominent lawyer in conflict of interest storm

1 hr ago | 293 Views

New Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Recalled after serving 4 days in Office

1 hr ago | 144 Views

BREAKING: Robert Martin Gumbura dies?

3 hrs ago | 3048 Views

BREAKING: Mozambican named amongst top 5 global terrorists

10 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Don't be a victim of Online Blackmail

10 hrs ago | 461 Views

A 'perfect' leader, incapable of erring, is the worst leader!

10 hrs ago | 574 Views

'Cop' flees, abondons rifle in failed robbery escapade

11 hrs ago | 2885 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe mayor, deputy

13 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Sigauke as new ZNA commander

13 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Mnangagwa accords wife national honour

13 hrs ago | 846 Views

Apostolic sect sets condition for COVID-19 vaccines

13 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Court postpones NGOs court challenge against govt

13 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe's Auditor General partially independent, claims World Bank

13 hrs ago | 486 Views

Man kills grandfather over witchcraft

13 hrs ago | 465 Views

New flights to ignite Kariba tourism

13 hrs ago | 351 Views

DDF to rehabilitate Sitezi-Mayezana road

13 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chamisa has the mass' back

13 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Bulawayo residents exposed to diarrhoeal diseases

13 hrs ago | 102 Views

Josta, Muduhwa boost Bosso

13 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwean born boxer in big career bout

13 hrs ago | 210 Views

Fans bail out broke Bosso

13 hrs ago | 246 Views

Boy dies in cart accident

13 hrs ago | 323 Views

Police threaten to impound pirate taxes

13 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe to register virtual schools

13 hrs ago | 262 Views

Man impregnates 15-year-old daughter

13 hrs ago | 500 Views

Inflation pressures have dissipated, claims Mangudya

13 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Jane Ngwenya

13 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa's grandfather was raised in King Mzilikazi court

13 hrs ago | 973 Views

Zimbabwe has no hand in UK deportations

13 hrs ago | 129 Views

Ex-First Lady Banana buried

13 hrs ago | 185 Views

Police warn against intercity travel

13 hrs ago | 208 Views

Qatar Airways boost for Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 208 Views

BCC pampers Mayor with $25m Selbourne Park mansion

13 hrs ago | 336 Views

Meet the new Zimbabwe Army Boss

13 hrs ago | 1635 Views

'POLAD are cheer-leading autocracy' said MDC A - and who keeps giving the autocrats legitimacy

22 hrs ago | 455 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days