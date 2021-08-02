News / National
Two die in head-on collision
38 mins ago | Views
Two people died near Simona farm along the Bindura-Glendale road when two trucks collided head-on.
When Bulawayo24.com arrived at the scene bodies of the deceased were still trapped inside the mangled wreckage.
Witnesses said there was poor visibility due to smoke caused by a veld fire along the road.
Mashonaland Central Acting Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo could not be reached for comment.
When Bulawayo24.com arrived at the scene bodies of the deceased were still trapped inside the mangled wreckage.
Witnesses said there was poor visibility due to smoke caused by a veld fire along the road.
Mashonaland Central Acting Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo could not be reached for comment.
Source - Byo24News