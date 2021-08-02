Latest News Editor's Choice


Council planner dishes out 30 residential stands to ZANU PF youths

by Paul Ndou and Lloyd Rabaya
35 mins ago | Views
Mazowe Rural District Council (MRDC) planner Wiseman Kadungure has been accusing of working in cahoots with ZANU PF councilor Dominic Chimumba in illegally parceling out residential stands to the party youth in Glendale.

The district planner who boasts of being politically connected to Chimumba and his in-law Mazowe councilor Munyaradzi Nyashanu has rewarded party youths who supported the duo in the District Coordinating Elections by giving them residential stands.

The bold Kadungure dismissed the allegations saying the local authority was responsible for parceling land not him as an individual.

"You are directing your questions to the wrong person l do not give out land if you want to drag me in this matter you should first of all contact the council executive officer Liberty Mufandaedza.

Both Mufandaedza and Chimumba were not picking up their calls up to the time of this publication.

However, Kadungure is not new to controversy as he also allegedly parceled out commercial stands in Chiweshe, Gunguwo area to reward ZANU PF youths in exchange of the American dollar and power in the party.

Source - Byo24News

