Public Works officer exposed

by Tarisai Mudahondo
2 hrs ago | Views
Gokwe North district Public Work Officer Scryvan Tabaiwa Chahwanda has been exposed for his abuse of power in the capacity of his office.

He allegedly abused funds that were allocated to renovate houses in different districts and failed to pay casual workers and stopped them to work citing a shortage of material.

The case was investigated by the public service commission but no charge or warning was levelled against him, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Chahwanda is also hiring tents that are meant for government purposes receiving payments for his own use.

Contacted for a comment he told Bulawayo24.com that, "The allegations are purely out of ignorance and on the matter of contract workers we had a meeting and arrived at decision that all works to stand still."

Source - Tarisai Mudahondo

Most Popular In 7 Days