Alliance chiefs resits Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

FRESH storm is brewing in the MDC Alliance. with a number of the coalition's bigwigs fiercely resisting a move by its leader Nelson Chamisa to forgo primary elections and let communities choose their parliamentary candidates for the 2023 polls.Insiders in the tension-ravaged Alliance told the DailyNews that the controversial plans were tabled during the coalition's heads of department meeting this week, by the head of its elections directorate Ian Makone.Makone is said to have told gathered bigwigs that they intended to involve communities in selecting candidates ahead of the polls, instead of holding primary elections.This suggestion according to the insiders, this did not go down well with sitting MPs and some senior leaders, - including secretary-general Charlton Hwende - who few that the move could spawn unprecedented chaos within the Alliance.MDC Alliance deputy national Chairperson, Clifford Hlatwayo confirmed that Chamisa wanted communities to be involved in the selection of candidates for the 2023 elections.More to follow....