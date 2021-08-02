Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jane Ngwenya declared national hero

by Staff reporter
39 mins ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF party yesterday declared liberation stalwart Jane Ngwenya a national hero.

Ngwenya (86) died on Thursday at Mater dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

The conferment message was delivered by party secretary for administration Obert Mpofu yesterday during his visit to her Umzingwane homestead near Bulawayo.

The Zapu stalwart is among several individuals who will be honoured at the 2021 Heroes' and Defence Forces holiday commemorations at the National Heroes Acre this week.

She is among five people who will be honoured with the Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit.

Others are Moffat Hadebe, Abraham Nkiwane (who died recently and was declared a national hero), John Maluzo Ndlovu and Gibson Mayisa.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days