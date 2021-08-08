Latest News Editor's Choice


'Rapist' dad fathers own grandchild at 34 years

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 15-year-old girl from Shurugwi  was last week admitted to the district hospital's maternity ward after delivering a baby from the pregnancy she only revealed was out of a rape incident by the father, when she went into labour.

The girl concealed her pregnancy for eight months and it only came to light after she suddenly went into labour and was rushed to hospital.  It was during labour that she told her mother and the midwives who attended to her that she was raped by her father eight months ago, said a nurse at Shurugwi District Hospital.

The nurse said the girl was still at the hospital's maternity ward, adding that the health institution was liaising with a local orphanage home to accommodate the girl and her baby.

The 34-year-old father has since been arrested and appeared before Shurugwi magistrate, Mrs Percy Mukumba, facing charges of raping his daughter. He was not asked to plead to the charges and was remanded in custody to August 11. The court requested for DNA tests for the father and the child.

It is alleged that sometime in October 2020, the father took her daughter and went to a bush near Lundi Bridge along the Shurugwi-Zvishavane Road where he raped her on the pretext that he was fulfilling some rituals.

Mrs Tafadzwa Guzete prosecuted.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days