Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ negotiates US$150m African bank deal

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says it has negotiated the unlocking of up to US$150 million from the Afreximbank through a Letter of Credit arrangement as part of efforts to widen support towards economic growth.

The Apex Bank Governor, Dr John Mangudya, in his Mid-Term Monetary Policy Statement issued last Thursday, said mobilising foreign exchange resources was critical in oiling the economy at a time when the country and the rest of the world was battling the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To that end, he said Zimbabwe has successfully restructured its obligations with the AfreximBank into a longer-term facility.

The move, explained Dr Mangudya, has reduced the country's repayment burden and unlocked capacity to avail more resources for balance of payments support to the economy.

"The bank has put in place a US$150 million Letter of Credit (LC) facility with AfreximBank, which will see participating banks issue letters of credit to their qualifying clients to import essential raw materials and other inputs to support the current growth trajectory," he said.

"The LC will go a long way in easing pressure on the Foreign Exchange Auction System as some of the critical imports will be financed under this arrangement."

Apart from the Foreign Exchange Auction System, which accounts for around 30 percent of the total market foreign exchange transactions, the RBZ Governor said the interbank foreign exchange market continues to be operational using the auction determined foreign exchange rate. "The interbank foreign exchange market traded around seven percent of total market transactions from January to July 2021," he said.

"Around 63 percent of the market transactions are processed through bank customers' foreign currency accounts."
 
Dr Mangudya said the banking sector remained stable and sound, despite the disruptive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Government support and regulatory relief measures implemented thus far, he added, have cushioned the economy and muted the potential adverse impact to the banking sector's performance.

"The measures ensured continued orderly functioning of the financial markets, continuous flow of credit and fostered financial sector stability," said Dr Mangudya.

As at June 30, 2021, the banking sector comprised 13 commercial banks, five building societies, and one savings bank.

In addition, there were 178 credit-only microfinance institutions, eight deposit-taking micro-finance institutions and two development financial institutions under the purview of the bank. During the period under review, the sector remained adequately capitalised, with aggregate core capital of ZWL$57,54 billion, an increase of 8,09 percent, from ZWL$53,18 billion as at December 31,2020.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Hopewell Chin'ono sold out civic society members to Chiwenga?

32 mins ago | 215 Views

Kazembe Kazembe suffers major defeat

1 hr ago | 592 Views

Chamisa to build a Liberation Museum for fallen heroes

1 hr ago | 320 Views

WATCH: 'I am proud of Muzorewa' Douglas Mwonzora says

2 hrs ago | 663 Views

'How much do you pay for haircut tweet nearly causes commotion'

2 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mwonzora claims faction is the real MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Chamisa decries lack of development in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Polad divided over election postponement

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

'COVID-19 fourth wave imminent'

3 hrs ago | 670 Views

Teachers demand consultation before reopening of schools

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe's Judiciary told to embrace use of ICT

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

US decries economic deterioration in sanction ravaged Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Deregistered nurse in court for operating illegal clinic

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Bunjira pays tribute to Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Honda Fit thief jailed for 22 years

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

'Zanu-PF scuttled Nkayi development'

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Caps mourn Kode

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe opposition, CSOs says, 'we're still in bondage'

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Jane Ngwenya to be buried at Heroes Acre

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

House sale scandal rocks council

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Forex backlog to be cleared in one month

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

POSB gets Cabinet nod to list on ZSE

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Rapist' dad fathers own grandchild at 34 years

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Covid-19 third wave ebbs fast in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

1 million fully vaccinated in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF mourns heroine Jane Ngwenya

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

4 management tips to ensure you have happy drivers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Jane Ngwenya declared national hero

12 hrs ago | 944 Views

Alliance chiefs resits Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 6765 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges citizens in SA to behave

18 hrs ago | 2518 Views

Mutsvangwa savages Miles Tendi over Mnangagwa book criticism

18 hrs ago | 1866 Views

NPA declines to prosecute Chamisa's councillor

18 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Polad overwhelmed by influx of applicants

18 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Ramaphosa's grip on state security machinery targets 2022 re-election

18 hrs ago | 744 Views

New ZW$50 note well overdue?

18 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Ramaphosa deploy soldiers to SABC offices to prop up propaganda machine?

18 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Public Works officer exposed

18 hrs ago | 553 Views

'Captured' SA ConCourt trying to unscramble the illegal jailing of Jacob Zuma

19 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Jane Ngwenya the first black woman nationalist to join active politics in Rhodesia

21 hrs ago | 696 Views

Marvo directors accused of threatening workers

08 Aug 2021 at 10:30hrs | 1185 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days