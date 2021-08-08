Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe opposition, CSOs says, 'we're still in bondage'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWEANS have been described as a people who still live under bondage despite the sacrifices made by heroes of the Chimurenga was during the struggle for independence.

This was said yesterday by analysts and opposition political parties who told NewsDay that the situation in the country did not exhibit characteristics of an independent country.

Speaking ahead of today's Heroes' Day commemorations, MDC Alliance secretary-general Charlton Hwende said the obtaining resembled what pushed the liberation fighters to take up arms against the colonial regime.

"The current generation of young people should learn lessons from the bravery, sacrifice and ideological clarity of the gallant youth of the 1970s.

"Forty years after independence, we are still to achieve the important one man-one-vote objective of the liberation war. Elections under successive Zanu

PF governments continue to be rigged, while many citizens are denied the right to vote in independent Zimbabwe.

"In the post-colonial State, the majority of black Zimbabweans are still excluded economically. Land and mineral resources are still owned by a minority population of blacks directly linked to the ruling party and its political elite," Hwende said.

"The post-colonial regime has adopted and perfected the oppressive laws used by the pre-independence government. This has resulted in targeted arrests and abduction of opposition party members and perceived anti-government activists, as well as the closure of democratic space."

Hwende said the country's youthful population had the duty to complete the liberation struggle and free themselves from oppression.

"While the liberation struggle was about taking up arms, the current national democratic struggle is about occupying the streets and demanding free and fair elections in the spirit of citizens' convergence for change," Hwende said.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, a grouping of civic society organisations said the sacrifices made by liberation war heroes were being undermined by continued militarisation of key State institutions and closure of democratic space.

"The current situation in Zimbabwe, which has been characterised by militarisation of key State institutions, closure of the democratic space, persecution of dissenting voices, weaponisation of the Judiciary, gross corruption and plunder of national resources while the majority wallow in abject poverty and a constitutional crisis, among other vices, serves to betray the aspirations of the heroes who went to war to fight colonialism," the coalition spokesperson Marvellous Khumalo said.

Khumalo said criminalisation of civil society work, enactment of draconian legislation and the push towards a one-party State was betraying the aspirations of liberation fighters.

In a statement, Zanu-PF said it was because of the sacrifices of the liberation fighters that Zimbabwean were enjoying freedoms in the country.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was saluted for honouring the First and Second Chimurenga heroes, especially the recent erection of the Mbuya Nehanda statue in Harare.

War veterans chairman Chris Mutsvangwa said though things had taken a downturn under the late former President Robert Mugabe, the country was now moving forward under Mnangagwa.

"The President has since taken a firm grip of the national finance system as of June 2020. There was the domestication of the national currency by banning or husbanding those who moonlighted as private central bankers, and in the dark process driving business and debilitating inflation," he said.

Mutsvangwa said under Mnangagwa, there had been economic boom, especially in tobacco farming and the mining industries.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Hopewell Chin'ono sold out civic society members to Chiwenga?

32 mins ago | 216 Views

Kazembe Kazembe suffers major defeat

1 hr ago | 594 Views

Chamisa to build a Liberation Museum for fallen heroes

1 hr ago | 320 Views

WATCH: 'I am proud of Muzorewa' Douglas Mwonzora says

2 hrs ago | 663 Views

'How much do you pay for haircut tweet nearly causes commotion'

2 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mwonzora claims faction is the real MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

Chamisa decries lack of development in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Polad divided over election postponement

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

'COVID-19 fourth wave imminent'

3 hrs ago | 672 Views

Teachers demand consultation before reopening of schools

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe's Judiciary told to embrace use of ICT

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

US decries economic deterioration in sanction ravaged Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Deregistered nurse in court for operating illegal clinic

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Bunjira pays tribute to Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Honda Fit thief jailed for 22 years

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

'Zanu-PF scuttled Nkayi development'

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Caps mourn Kode

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

RBZ negotiates US$150m African bank deal

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Jane Ngwenya to be buried at Heroes Acre

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

House sale scandal rocks council

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Forex backlog to be cleared in one month

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

POSB gets Cabinet nod to list on ZSE

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Rapist' dad fathers own grandchild at 34 years

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Covid-19 third wave ebbs fast in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

1 million fully vaccinated in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF mourns heroine Jane Ngwenya

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

4 management tips to ensure you have happy drivers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Jane Ngwenya declared national hero

12 hrs ago | 944 Views

Alliance chiefs resits Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 6765 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges citizens in SA to behave

18 hrs ago | 2518 Views

Mutsvangwa savages Miles Tendi over Mnangagwa book criticism

18 hrs ago | 1866 Views

NPA declines to prosecute Chamisa's councillor

18 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Polad overwhelmed by influx of applicants

18 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Ramaphosa's grip on state security machinery targets 2022 re-election

18 hrs ago | 744 Views

New ZW$50 note well overdue?

18 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Ramaphosa deploy soldiers to SABC offices to prop up propaganda machine?

18 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Public Works officer exposed

18 hrs ago | 554 Views

'Captured' SA ConCourt trying to unscramble the illegal jailing of Jacob Zuma

19 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Jane Ngwenya the first black woman nationalist to join active politics in Rhodesia

21 hrs ago | 696 Views

Marvo directors accused of threatening workers

08 Aug 2021 at 10:30hrs | 1185 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days