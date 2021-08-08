Honda Fit thief jailed for 22 years

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 20-YEAR-OLD thief has been slapped with a 22-year-jail sentence by a Kadoma magistrate over seven counts of theft of Honda Fit vehicles.Tatenda Maziveyi of Plot 24 Haywood Farm, Alabama village on Saturday appeared before magistrate Shingirai Mutiro and was found guilty on all seven counts.Two years were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence, while five years were suspended on condition that he restitutes the complainants.Effectively, Maziveyi will serve 15 years in jail.The State led by prosecutor Tafadzwa Vhore alleged that Maziveyi, who is not employed and is a first offender stole the seven vehicles between January and July this year.However, his luck ran out on August 2, 2021 around 0800hrs when one of the stolen vehicles was spotted in Kadoma being driven towards Alabama. The police were alerted, leading to his arrest and recovery of the vehicle.