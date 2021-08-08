Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's Judiciary told to embrace use of ICT

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MEMBERS of the Judiciary have been urged to embrace the use of information communication technology (ICTs) in performing their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have all realised the importance of ICTs, particularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic where we are seeing the rapid growth of teleworking and high demand for digital solutions in the economy, including for the judicial services," ICT minister Jenfan Muswere told members of the judiciary at a workshop held at the weekend.

"ICTs are very relevant to the judicial system as the technologies facilitate the delivery of legal services to the communities, in a world that is undergoing immense technological change. The Judiciary is being called upon to deliver services against a backdrop of immense challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Muswere said use of ICTs by the Judiciary would resonate with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's utterances last year in November, where he identified the use of a digital technology as one of the key priorities in the implementation of the National Development Strategy (NDS 1).

He said Zimbabwe should have a digitally literate population by 2030.

"In their pervasive nature, ICTs are, therefore, transforming all sectors of the economy and have become the cornerstone for increased productivity, efficiency and effectiveness across all sectors. For the Judicial services, it is prudent that at this particular time when you are implementing the case management system, all the judges and other staff are trained in ICTs in order to effectively use the system.

"The system will be a useful tool for text creation, storage and retrieval of information, improved access to the law, recording of court proceedings, management of judicial administrative systems and communication among other areas," Muswere said.

Source - newsday

