Chamisa decries lack of development in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday took to Twitter to decry lack of development in Zimbabwe.

"Some turn a desert into a great country, but ours turn a great country into a desert. Zimbabwe must never be a desert again," Chamisa said.

Political Actors Dialogue rapporteur for international relations and re-engagement policy Kwanele Hlabangana said they had engaged the US, the United Kingdom and the European Union and will continue engaging them as "diplomacy was not an event."



Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days