Chamisa decries lack of development in Zimbabwe

Some turn a desert into a great country but ours turn a great country into a desert. Zimbabwe must never be a desert again!! https://t.co/BzOY4hiUFq — nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) August 6, 2021

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday took to Twitter to decry lack of development in Zimbabwe."Some turn a desert into a great country, but ours turn a great country into a desert. Zimbabwe must never be a desert again," Chamisa said.Political Actors Dialogue rapporteur for international relations and re-engagement policy Kwanele Hlabangana said they had engaged the US, the United Kingdom and the European Union and will continue engaging them as "diplomacy was not an event."