WATCH: 'I am proud of Muzorewa' Douglas Mwonzora says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

#ZimHeroesDay2021

2/3 MWONZORA says he is PROUD of Muzorewa, the Prime of Zimbabwe-Rhodesia between 1978 & 1979, whom he says later became "an insignificant figure in this country". With this, are #ZDF & #ZanuPF officials/members PROUD of Mnangagwa's PARTNERSHIP with @DMwonzora? pic.twitter.com/Lg0fFSXcMj — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 9, 2021

Opposition MDC-T leader Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora has praised the late former Prime Minister of Zimbabwe Rhodesia Abel Tendekayi Muzorewa as being the best nationalist Zimbabwe has ever had.Speaking in an interview with TechMag, Mwonzora says he is proud of Mwonzora that he is proud of the late President Robert Gabriel Mugabe.Mwonzora, a former member of the now defunct United Parties (UP) led by Bishop Abel Muzorewa, says he is proud to have assisted Muzorewa to take the government to court over the political parties finance act.He denies that Mwonzora committed any atrocities against black people.Watch the video below:However, the Washington Post of 27 June 1979 reported then that helicopter-borne commandos and jet fighters from Zimbabwe-Rhodesia attacked two nationalist guerrilla targets around the Zambian, killing at least 11 persons and wounding 32 others, many of them Zambians.It was the second such daring attack inside Lusaka in the past 2 1/2 months and the first since Bishop Abel Muzorewa took over as the first black prime minister of Zimbabwe-Rhodesia.