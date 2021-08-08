Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa to build a Liberation Museum for fallen heroes

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has promised to build a Liberation museum in honour of the fallen heroes when his party wins the elections in Zimbabwe.

In a heroes' day message, Chamisa said, "We will launch a Liberation museum And Liberation struggle movie or film -We will strengthen education on history, heritage, national pride and patriotism. Heroes acre &other monuments to be revamped through ICTs and modern infrastructure for domestic and international tourism."

Zimbabwe celebrates National Heroes Day on the 9th of August this year.

Read his full unedited message below:

We salute all our heroes and war veterans dead and living, who sacrificed to birth this great nation. We owe it to our heroes and posterity to preserve and crusade the ideals of social justice, an abiding culture of human rights and a gratifying social and economic order.

The deeper meaning of a heroes day is located in finding each other to solve and end all political hostilities, hate, harassment, human rights violations, rigged elections, conflict, and violence. Heroes don't beat,  harass, maim and murder people for politics. Heroes don't fail or fall!

We designate August a Heroes month with multiple festivities, memorial lectures and activities. Community and family heroes will be honoured. We will cater for war veterans welfare and support.

We will honour current Heroes fighting for freedom and justice -We must move from the warfare discourse to the welfare discourse. We will Introduce National Awards and merit for outstanding citizens in all works of life to be given to nominated GREAT Zimbabweans.

We will launch a Liberation museum And Liberation struggle movie or film -We will strengthen education on history, heritage, national pride and patriotism. Heroes acre &other monuments to be revamped through ICTs& modern infrastructure for domestic & international tourism

Transform the process of declaring and conferring hero status in the country. No party is equal to or bigger than Zimbabwe. -The heroes of Zimbabwe shall be determined by and through stakeholders, an independent body that confers hero status.

We will have a template to determine hero status with input from citizens in its design. And why is it just for political heroes? What about social, economic, sports and community heroes?




Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Hopewell Chin'ono sold out civic society members to Chiwenga?

33 mins ago | 223 Views

Kazembe Kazembe suffers major defeat

1 hr ago | 602 Views

WATCH: 'I am proud of Muzorewa' Douglas Mwonzora says

2 hrs ago | 663 Views

'How much do you pay for haircut tweet nearly causes commotion'

2 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mwonzora claims faction is the real MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chamisa decries lack of development in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Polad divided over election postponement

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

'COVID-19 fourth wave imminent'

3 hrs ago | 675 Views

Teachers demand consultation before reopening of schools

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwe's Judiciary told to embrace use of ICT

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

US decries economic deterioration in sanction ravaged Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Deregistered nurse in court for operating illegal clinic

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Bunjira pays tribute to Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Honda Fit thief jailed for 22 years

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Zanu-PF scuttled Nkayi development'

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Caps mourn Kode

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe opposition, CSOs says, 'we're still in bondage'

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

RBZ negotiates US$150m African bank deal

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Jane Ngwenya to be buried at Heroes Acre

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

House sale scandal rocks council

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Forex backlog to be cleared in one month

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

POSB gets Cabinet nod to list on ZSE

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Rapist' dad fathers own grandchild at 34 years

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Covid-19 third wave ebbs fast in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

1 million fully vaccinated in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF mourns heroine Jane Ngwenya

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

4 management tips to ensure you have happy drivers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Jane Ngwenya declared national hero

12 hrs ago | 944 Views

Alliance chiefs resits Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 6765 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges citizens in SA to behave

18 hrs ago | 2518 Views

Mutsvangwa savages Miles Tendi over Mnangagwa book criticism

18 hrs ago | 1866 Views

NPA declines to prosecute Chamisa's councillor

18 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Polad overwhelmed by influx of applicants

18 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Ramaphosa's grip on state security machinery targets 2022 re-election

18 hrs ago | 744 Views

New ZW$50 note well overdue?

18 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Ramaphosa deploy soldiers to SABC offices to prop up propaganda machine?

18 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Public Works officer exposed

18 hrs ago | 554 Views

'Captured' SA ConCourt trying to unscramble the illegal jailing of Jacob Zuma

19 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Jane Ngwenya the first black woman nationalist to join active politics in Rhodesia

21 hrs ago | 696 Views

Marvo directors accused of threatening workers

08 Aug 2021 at 10:30hrs | 1185 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days