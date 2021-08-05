Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kazembe Kazembe suffers major defeat

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU PF Mashonaland Central Provincial Chairman Kazembe Kazembe suffered humiliation after the party's commissariat department reversed his decision to co-opt new members into the Provincial executive committee.

The Home Affairs Minister is said to have called for the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) where he chaired and managed to co-opt four members, three of whom are his allies who were allegedly put to fight in his corner.

Kazembe was accused of demoting the provincial political commissar known as Tsine and promoted him to vice-chairperson, a less powerful post.

He also co-opted one Kararira who is his close ally and his right-hand man Mudzingwa was given the vice secretary for security and Mazowe Central member of parliament Sydney Chidamba was also co-opted to deputy secretary for finance.

ZANU PF Acting National Political Commissar Patrick Chinamasa confirmed that the co-options are illegal therefore null and void.

Kazembe is accused of making the co-options in a move to consolidate his power base ahead of provincial elections set to be held in line with the ZANU PF constitution.

The embattled Kazembe faces a stiff challenge from James Makamba, Lazarus Dokora, Sam Parirenyatwa, and Monica Mavhunga who are vying for the Provincial chairmanship.

Mashonaland Central ZANU PF officers accuse Kazembe of using his home affairs portfolio to arrest and intimidate opponents and those believed to be backing his opponents.

"Nicholas Goche fell victim to Kazembe's wrath after he was arrested on livestock allegations at the behest of Kazembe who is the Minister responsible for police," a ZANU PF member told this reporter. "Lazarus Dokora the chairman of the ZANU PF mash central working committee for the party's National People's conference was also demoted by Kazembe from chairman to coordinator. Kazembe unilaterally demoted Dokora after reports that Dokora was a clear favorite to land the provincial chairmanship."



Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Hopewell Chin'ono sold out civic society members to Chiwenga?

34 mins ago | 228 Views

Chamisa to build a Liberation Museum for fallen heroes

1 hr ago | 326 Views

WATCH: 'I am proud of Muzorewa' Douglas Mwonzora says

2 hrs ago | 673 Views

'How much do you pay for haircut tweet nearly causes commotion'

2 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mwonzora claims faction is the real MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 580 Views

Chamisa decries lack of development in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Polad divided over election postponement

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

'COVID-19 fourth wave imminent'

3 hrs ago | 678 Views

Teachers demand consultation before reopening of schools

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe's Judiciary told to embrace use of ICT

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

US decries economic deterioration in sanction ravaged Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Deregistered nurse in court for operating illegal clinic

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Bunjira pays tribute to Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Honda Fit thief jailed for 22 years

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

'Zanu-PF scuttled Nkayi development'

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Caps mourn Kode

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe opposition, CSOs says, 'we're still in bondage'

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

RBZ negotiates US$150m African bank deal

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Jane Ngwenya to be buried at Heroes Acre

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

House sale scandal rocks council

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Forex backlog to be cleared in one month

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

POSB gets Cabinet nod to list on ZSE

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Rapist' dad fathers own grandchild at 34 years

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Covid-19 third wave ebbs fast in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

1 million fully vaccinated in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF mourns heroine Jane Ngwenya

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

4 management tips to ensure you have happy drivers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Jane Ngwenya declared national hero

12 hrs ago | 945 Views

Alliance chiefs resits Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 6767 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges citizens in SA to behave

18 hrs ago | 2518 Views

Mutsvangwa savages Miles Tendi over Mnangagwa book criticism

18 hrs ago | 1867 Views

NPA declines to prosecute Chamisa's councillor

18 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Polad overwhelmed by influx of applicants

18 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Ramaphosa's grip on state security machinery targets 2022 re-election

18 hrs ago | 744 Views

New ZW$50 note well overdue?

18 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Ramaphosa deploy soldiers to SABC offices to prop up propaganda machine?

18 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Public Works officer exposed

18 hrs ago | 554 Views

'Captured' SA ConCourt trying to unscramble the illegal jailing of Jacob Zuma

19 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Jane Ngwenya the first black woman nationalist to join active politics in Rhodesia

21 hrs ago | 696 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days