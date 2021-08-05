Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hopewell Chin'ono sold out civic society members to Chiwenga?

by Mandla Ndlovu
34 mins ago | Views
National Patriotic Front Spokesperson and socio- political commentator Jealousy Mawarire has sensationally  accused journalist and self-proclaimed corruption whistleblower Hopewell Chin'ono of selling out members of the civic society to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga during the January 2019 #ShutdownZimbabwe protests.

Posting on microblogging site Twitter on Saturday, Mawarire said "Credit card scam is just one chapter, latest was selling out civil society leaders in Jan 2019 to Chiwenga and Junta-PF in a fashion that left even pyscopathic Idhii (Mnangagwa) riled. Idhii, for all his evil traits, retorted that such sellouts were candidates for execution during liberation war."

Mawarire says Chin'ono used his access to safe houses which houses raped victims to get names of civic society leaders who organized the houses and in turn send them to General Chiwenga. He alleged that Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba was present throughout the briefing meeting.



He added that "He abused trust he had from ITV news to access safe houses where raped & abused women were being kept then went on to sellout the benefactors, the pple who organized safe accommodation 4 the traumatised women. @Jamwanda2_ set in meeting in which goatwell sold out the benefactors."
Chin'ono is known as a pro-democracy and human rights champion.



Source - Byo24News

