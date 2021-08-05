Latest News Editor's Choice


Knives out for Chief Malisa

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Villagers in Zhombe are up in arms against their Chief Malisa over his decision to appoint a 21-year-old as headman Nduku.

Villagers allege that the newly appointed headman  Nduku does not reside in Zhombe and does not even have a stand in the area from where he can execute his duties as headman.

A source from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works in Kwekwe District said soon after his appointment the new headman Nduku went on to sack village heads in Zhombe in an unprocedural and illegal manner. This is said to have irked villagers who are accusing Chief Malisa for imposing the new headman Nduku on the people without family consultations.

The decision was later reversed by the Kwekwe District Coordinator who re-instated the axed Headman Ndhlambi saying he was officially appointed in terms of the Traditional Leaders Act and said a Commission might be set up to investigate the matters surrounding his removal.




Source - Byo24News

