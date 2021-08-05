Musanhi throws weight on Kazembe

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

ZANU-PF Politburo member Kenneth Musanhi who is the reigning Mashonaland Central most senior man has called on party supporters to respect the incumbent party chairperson Kazembe Kazembe despite the provincial elections campaign mode.Speaking at a party meeting in Guruve recently Musanhi denounced people who are fanning factionalism saying that will hinder party processes."I know you are eager to go for provincial elections and elect your own candidates but we should take note of the fact that we are the ruling party and we do not believe in factionalism our provincial chairperson is Kazembe and he should be respected," Musanhi said.Meanwhile, Kazembe has been on attack with other aspiring candidates like war veterans association Sam Parirenyatwa attacking him on social media.In trying to save his position Kazembe chaired a Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) and decided to co-opt some of his allies in the provincial executive but the decision was subsequently reversed by the commissariate.In trying to unify members in the province Musanhi is on a provincial tour donating goats and laptops to all the district in fostering party duties and canvassing for the president's five million vote target.