Six people die in road accidents

News / National

by Staff reporter

Six people died while several others were seriously injured in two separate road accidents which occurred in Murewa and Macheke recently.In Murewa, three people died Saturday morning after the Honda Fit they were travelling in burst its rear tyre and veered off the road. It is believed the passengers were on their way to Harare from a funeral.In Macheke, reports are that the driver of a Toyota Fortuner who had four passengers and driving towards Mutare, lost control of his vehicle and it veered off the road overturning thrice.Three people died instantly. The accident occurred last night.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents and appealed to motorists to always be alert and cautious on the road.