Mnangagwa extends level 4 lockdown

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has extended the level four national lockdown by a further two weeks to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.In a televised address, the President said although the pandemic was being managed, the number of deaths and new cases being recorded remain a source of worry.President Mnangagwa urged citizens to comply with the national level four lockdown as the country moves towards flattening the curve.He urged citizens to take up the Covid-19 vaccination programme which Government is rolling out.Under the level four national lockdown, businesses are expected to operate from 8AM to 3:30 PM while a dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed.Intercity travelling remains banned to contain the spread of new infections.