Deputy Minister owes his life to the jab

"Vaccination saved my life," is the message from Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza gave on Friday to residents of Mhangura constituency. Paradza said he spent the whole of last month battling Covid-19 and insists that if he had not been vaccinated, he could have died.Speaking at Umboe during a handover ceremony of 19 motorcycles to Makonde Rural District Council councillors, Deputy Minister Paradza said he escaped from the jaws of death because he was vaccinated. Makonde councillors, innovatively, decided to forgo their transport allowances and instead let the council use the money to buy 20 motorcycles valued at $2,5 million allocating one to each of the 19 councillors.The 20th bike is for the council's treasury, to move around collecting money the council is owed."Covid-19 is real and people should embrace vaccines that are being offered by the Government for free. I am speaking from experience as a survivor as I spent the whole of July hospitalised. I also spent days on a ventilator as I struggled with breathing."I am, however, alive because I was vaccinated and, had I not been, we should be talking of something else today. We have to take up the jabs to lessen the severity of the new Covid-19 strain, the Delta variant which is ravaging countries world over," he said.Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa-Chikoka who was represented by Mr Douglas Chiwiro applauded the council and councillors for purchasing the motorcycles that are going to aid efforts by the government towards Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).