Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's remains coming home

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE body of the late former CAPS United midfield kingpin, Joe Mugabe, is set to be repatriated to Zimbabwe for burial.

Mugabe, who had been based in England since the turn of the millennium, succumbed to cancer in the early hours of Sunday morning. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and three children Ireen, Ashley and Alvin. His brother, Innocent, who is also based in England, yesterday confirmed Mugabe's body will be flown to Zimbabwe, for burial.

"I can confirm that Joe will be buried in Zimbabwe. Now, I do not have any information with regards to when the body will be taken to Zimbabwe, because we are waiting for some papers from the hospital,'' he said.

"Once we get the papers, we will initiate the repatriation process. "We do not know how the process works but we have people who are helping us.''

Innocent, a former CAPS United player, added they haven't sat down as a family, to decide if Joe will be buried in Harare, or at their rural home in Masvingo.

"There are people back home we will need to consult,'' he said.

Innocent confirmed the family were scheduled to hold a meeting with the Nyaradzo Group yesterday. Chimurenga music guru, Thomas Mapfumo, who gave Joe Mugabe a coaching job at Sporting Lions, in the early 2000s, expressed shock at the untimely death of the CAPS United legend.

"This is sad, Joe was a hard worker and a very honest man. I worked well with him at Sporting Lions.

"My boys learnt a lot from his expertise, and we survived relegation. "I was sad when he told me that he was leaving for the United Kingdom, because I knew that I was losing a good coach.

"I was happy that he was joining his family (in the UK). Unfortunately, the team later collapsed," Mapfumo said.

Former football commentator and popular DJ, Kelvin Sifelani, described Joe Mugabe as an icon.

"Joe Mugabe has been one of the most treasured memories of a glittering CAPS United history. "He was, for so many years, a talisman for the team that was once affectionately known as the Manchester Road Boys.

"He was easily ranked among the Makepekepe favourites like Friday Phiri, Shackman Tauro, Joel "Jubilee" Shambo, Stanford "Stix" Mutizwa and Stanley "Sinyo" Ndunduma.

"In all the games I commentated on, for many years, I never ever saw him having a bad game. "His consistency was the stuff of legends.

"A player that could always be counted on to pull his team out of the fire, he was pure class.''

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

No to Zanu-PF army, Mnangagwa told

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Zanu-PF has failed fallen heroes

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

5 mins ago | 20 Views

Calls to disband DDC office grow louder

6 mins ago | 10 Views

'Form independent body for conferment of hero status'

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Zuma's life is at 'significant risk'

7 mins ago | 20 Views

Resident petitions govt over Lupane Local Board appointees

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Couple kills baby during scuffle

9 mins ago | 18 Views

4 cops in foiled gold heist

10 mins ago | 16 Views

ZPP warns against crackdown on NGOs

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Woman in trouble over fake O-Level certificate

11 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe, neigbours mull border posts facelift

11 mins ago | 22 Views

Hwange council threatens legal action against defaulters

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Informal sector keeps Bulawayo running

14 mins ago | 16 Views

'China is our new coloniser'

14 mins ago | 44 Views

Khoisans are Zimbabwe's forgotten tribe

15 mins ago | 22 Views

Govt making strides to end child sexual abuse: Minister

17 mins ago | 29 Views

Shebeen queen nabbed for violating COVID-19 regulations

18 mins ago | 39 Views

Deconstructing anti-Chinese feeling in Zimbabwe

51 mins ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa's hideous 'box' podium replaced after being mocked online

52 mins ago | 354 Views

Mwonzora says 'sorry'

1 hr ago | 629 Views

Landlord removes tenant's eye over US$3 rental arrears

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe struggles with surge in Covid-19 burials?

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Fourwinds armed robbers appear in court

2 hrs ago | 500 Views

Shootout armed robber dies at UBH

2 hrs ago | 794 Views

Amacimbi processing plant set up in Beitbridge District

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Moyo appointed Delta board chair

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

Deputy Minister owes his life to the jab

2 hrs ago | 546 Views

Warriors face World Cup headache

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Schools to remain closed as lockdown is extended

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa punishing learners

12 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Pothole accident kills 4 people

14 hrs ago | 3203 Views

Mnangagwa extends level 4 lockdown

14 hrs ago | 2683 Views

Man found hanging on pylon

14 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Econet will play part in the resurgence of Zimbabwe's economy

14 hrs ago | 994 Views

Six people die in road accidents

14 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Musanhi throws weight on Kazembe

17 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Zesa releases Bulawayo loadshedding schedule

18 hrs ago | 4230 Views

Obert Mpofu: Mnangagwa's most reliable lieutenant

18 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Knives out for Chief Malisa

19 hrs ago | 1835 Views

'On land, Mugabe travelled a path Mandela did not dare' - Yes, but look where he landed Zimbabwe!

19 hrs ago | 895 Views

Demolition of houses: Fixing the broken tape or mopping water from the broken tape?

19 hrs ago | 266 Views

Is it hunger, or pure greed and amorality, that leads Zimbabweans to betray and abandon the suffering majority?

19 hrs ago | 512 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono sold out civic society members to Chiwenga?

23 hrs ago | 4025 Views

Kazembe Kazembe suffers major defeat

24 hrs ago | 5306 Views

Chamisa to build a Liberation Museum for fallen heroes

24 hrs ago | 1946 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days