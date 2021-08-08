Latest News Editor's Choice


Fourwinds armed robbers appear in court

Three of six suspected armed robbers who were involved in a shootout with the police Saturday morning in Bulawayo's Fourwinds suburb have appeared in court charged with armed robbery.

The suspects were caught by the police while attempting to rob Mike Shawn Querl (45) of Franklin Avenue, Fourwinds who is the Director of ABJ Engineering- a company which manufactures and sells mining equipment.

Two of the suspects were fatally shot at the scene while the third succumbed to gunshot wounds at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

Makhosi Brian Nkomo (31) of Mpopoma, Mthokozisi Moyo (37) of Plumtree appeared at Tredgold Magistrates court before magistrate Marygold Ndlovu.

They are jointly charged with Nkosilathi Ncube (42) of Gwanda who is admitted to UBH after he sustained leg injuries while exchanging fire with the police.

The trio is being represented by Bob Sansole of Dube, Mguni, Dube legal practitioners.

The investigating officer, Wellington Masuku applied for further detention of the accused persons citing that the police needed more time to carry out investigations.

He told the court that a report they had obtained from CID Ballistics showed that the guns recovered from the crime scene had been used to commit similar offences in and outside Bulawayo.

"Your Worship, we are requesting that we be granted permission to remand the accused persons by a further 48 hours while we carry out more investigations. A report we obtained from CID Ballistics confirms that the firearms recovered from the accused people had been used to commit other offences in the city and outside," Masuku said.

"We, therefore, want them to assist us with indications. We also want to recover other outstanding firearms and to record witness statements."

Sansole did not object to the application for further remand.

"Your Worship, from prior communication with the State and investigating officer, the defence is not opposed to the application on condition that by August 11 the State will be done with investigations. We want accused persons to be properly placed on remand," Sansole said.

Magistrate Ndlovu granted the application and ordered that the accused persons be back at court on August 11 for initial remand.

The deceased are Arnold Mpofu (39), Nomore Hove (39) both from Gweru and Thamsanqa Mpofu of Kezi.

A source close to the investigations told CITE that the accused persons are responsible for two other robberies that were carried out in the city.

One was at Access Finance Bureau De Change on March 10, 2021, where US$246682.00, ZAR 947 169.00, PULA 1000.00 EURO 100 and ZW$11404 was stolen.

The other was at Choppies Supermarket ParkLands, on May 27, 2021, where ZWL$194 287-00, USD$11315-00, ZAR 35 595-00, BWP25-00 was stolen.


Source - cite.org.zw

Most Popular In 7 Days