Woman in trouble over fake O-Level certificate

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Gokwe are investigating a suspected case of fraud involving a Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) Gokwe depot employee, Rosemary Manyiwa Muzenda, who secured employment with a fake Ordinary Level certificate.Allegations are that Muzenda, a resident of Mapfungautsi suburb in Gokwe, used a fake O-Level certificate to secure a job at Cottco as an accounts clerk.Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the case, adding that the accused would soon appear in court for trial."ZRP confirms the arrest of Rosemary Manyiwa Muzenda on allegations of fraud in connection with her employment by Cottco, Gokwe depot. Through misrepresentation, she secured employment with the company as an accounts clerk in 2018. The suspect will appear in court soon," Mahoko said.Allegations are that on July 29, the member-in-charge of CID Gokwe, who is only identified as Detective Assistant Inspector M Mumpande wrote to the Cottco manager at Gokwe depot, Praise Makombore, informing her about the investigation."This station is investigating a suspected case of fraud as defined in section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23) involving the above-mentioned (Muzenda). An anonymous tip-off received by this station indicates that she got employed by your organisation using fake certificates," the letter read.