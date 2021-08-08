4 cops in foiled gold heist

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO police officers, who were part of a four-member gang of felonious cops, have been arrested after a foiled gold heist in Gwanda where they shot and seriously injured a miner.The victim, Vumani Moyo, a small-scale miner has been admitted at Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the incident to NewsDay."We are currently investigating that case and we do not condone any act of criminality by members of the police force. We are conducting investigations," Nyathi said.The gang comprised constables Mangena (25), Edmore Mausa (31), an officer identified only as Sibanda and Admire Bangure. Constables Mausa and Sibanda are said to be still at large.Mangena and Bangure are members of the Police Support Unit Romeo Troop of Fairbridge deployed on an operation codenamed Chikorokoza Chapera.Mausa is based at Gwanda Police Station.The officers were not on duty on August 6, at around 1am when they allegedly raided Cobra West Mine, where some small-scale miners were processing gold ore. They attempted to rob the miners, but failed.Bangure, who was armed with an AK47 assault rifle, allegedly opened fire and injured Moyo.The miners fought back with stones until the rogue cops fled to their getaway car. During the melee, Bangure allegedly dropped the AK47 rifle number ZRP2004 which he used to shoot Moyo.Thandiwe Moyo of Phakama in Gwanda, who was among the miners, reported the matter to the police, which resulted in Mangena and Bangure's arrest.