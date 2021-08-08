Latest News Editor's Choice


Couple kills baby during scuffle

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A MARONDERA couple, which secretly buried a year-old baby, has been nabbed.

Givemore Mapfumo (41) and his wife Senzeni Godzi (20) of Cherutombo suburb are currently assisting police with investigations following the death of their child who they privately buried on the Ruzawi River banks.

Police in Mashonaland East yesterday confirmed the arrest, but refused to disclose more details.

At the weekend, NewsDay visited the couple's residence, where neighbours said the baby died after sustaining injuries during the couple's scuffle over an undisclosed domestic issue. The police exhumed the minor's body and took it to Marondera Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.

It is reported that on August 1, at around 8pm, the couple had a fight and the baby, which was strapped on its mother's back, fell.

On August 2, the baby's condition deteriorated, prompting the mother to seek treatment at a local clinic, but she returned home without being attended to. Godzi reportedly travelled to Macheke to consult a traditional healer.

However, on August 5, the baby's condition worsened, resulting in Godzi seeking assistance from her grandmother Memory Gore (70).

But the baby died the same day. The couple allegedly took the baby to the river and secretly buried it.

The matter came to light after neighbours noticed that the baby was missing. They alerted the police, leading to the arrest of the couple and Gore.

Source - newsday

