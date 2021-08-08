Zuma's life is at 'significant risk'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A high-level military doctor has told prison and prosecuting authorities that Jacob Zuma suffered a "traumatic injury" late last year and now needs "extensive emergency treatment" and six months of care to restore his health.But, in an as yet unsigned affidavit served on Zuma's lawyers and the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday, prosecutor Billy Downer has made it clear that the State isn't satisfied with the "vague generalities" contained in Brigadier General Dr Mcebisi Zukile Mdutywa's submissions, which could have major implications for the future of the Zuma corruption trial.The former president was hospitalised last week while serving a 15-month jail term for defying a Constitutional Court ruling that he should appear before the State Capture Inquiry. The apex court is expected to rule on Zuma's application for a rescission of that judgment in the coming days.