Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zuma's life is at 'significant risk'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A high-level military doctor has told prison and prosecuting authorities that Jacob Zuma suffered a "traumatic injury" late last year and now needs "extensive emergency treatment" and six months of care to restore his health.

But, in an as yet unsigned affidavit served on Zuma's lawyers and the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday, prosecutor Billy Downer has made it clear that the State isn't satisfied with the "vague generalities" contained in Brigadier General Dr Mcebisi Zukile Mdutywa's submissions, which could have major implications for the future of the Zuma corruption trial.

The former president was hospitalised last week while serving a 15-month jail term for defying a Constitutional Court ruling that he should appear before the State Capture Inquiry. The apex court is expected to rule on Zuma's application for a rescission of that judgment in the coming days.


Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Ernest Maphepha Sibanda dies

45 secs ago | 3 Views

Ramaphosa deploy soldiers to guard his houses

4 mins ago | 12 Views

Messi agrees terms with PSG

13 mins ago | 59 Views

Passion Java's US$210 fasting scam flops?

22 mins ago | 117 Views

Two police officers in court for armed robbery

40 mins ago | 171 Views

Patati Patata clocks 3 million views

49 mins ago | 102 Views

Zuma to spend 6 months under medical care...arms deal case postponed

1 hr ago | 438 Views

Police officer shot dead while foiling armed robbery in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 593 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be using the ANC's step-aside rule to target, purge political opponents

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Peace isn't merely absence of violence - even Rhodesia was peaceful for nearly 80 years!

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

5 benefits of hiring a residential cleaning service

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

No to Zanu-PF army, Mnangagwa told

3 hrs ago | 830 Views

Zanu-PF has failed fallen heroes

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

3 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Calls to disband DDC office grow louder

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

'Form independent body for conferment of hero status'

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Resident petitions govt over Lupane Local Board appointees

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Couple kills baby during scuffle

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

4 cops in foiled gold heist

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

ZPP warns against crackdown on NGOs

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Woman in trouble over fake O-Level certificate

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe, neigbours mull border posts facelift

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Hwange council threatens legal action against defaulters

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Informal sector keeps Bulawayo running

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

'China is our new coloniser'

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Khoisans are Zimbabwe's forgotten tribe

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Govt making strides to end child sexual abuse: Minister

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Shebeen queen nabbed for violating COVID-19 regulations

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Deconstructing anti-Chinese feeling in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa's hideous 'box' podium replaced after being mocked online

3 hrs ago | 879 Views

Mwonzora says 'sorry'

4 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Landlord removes tenant's eye over US$3 rental arrears

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zimbabwe struggles with surge in Covid-19 burials?

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Fourwinds armed robbers appear in court

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Shootout armed robber dies at UBH

5 hrs ago | 926 Views

Amacimbi processing plant set up in Beitbridge District

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

Moyo appointed Delta board chair

5 hrs ago | 814 Views

Mugabe's remains coming home

5 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Deputy Minister owes his life to the jab

5 hrs ago | 691 Views

Warriors face World Cup headache

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Schools to remain closed as lockdown is extended

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mnangagwa punishing learners

15 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Pothole accident kills 4 people

16 hrs ago | 3322 Views

Mnangagwa extends level 4 lockdown

17 hrs ago | 2758 Views

Man found hanging on pylon

17 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Econet will play part in the resurgence of Zimbabwe's economy

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Six people die in road accidents

17 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Musanhi throws weight on Kazembe

20 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Zesa releases Bulawayo loadshedding schedule

21 hrs ago | 4543 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days