Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa under fire

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
RESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is under fire and faces a potential lawsuit for alleged abuse of public funds after buying vehicles for the controversial Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) platform members.

Mnangagwa's office used over US$1 million to purchase vehicles for at least 19 principals of different political parties who participated in the 2018 elections, but dismally lost.

The purchase angered different sections of Zimbabwean society who feel that it was wasteful and illegal for Mnangagwa to do so, especially when the government has been unable to fund the health sector or improve public service wages.

Polad principals have also been pampered with diplomatic passports and have been promised farms.

MDC deputy national chairperson, Job Sikhala yesterday told NewsDay that it was possible to sue Mnangagwa and the government for using unbudgeted public funds to procure the Polad vehicles.

"It is very much possible to take legal action on the grounds that the money used to buy the vehicles was not budgeted for through the Finance Bill to do with the budget, which is passed into law every year during the budget debate. This expenditure is not known where it is withdrawn from," Sikhala said.

He also told a State media platform that it was possible to effect a citizen arrest on the beneficiaries of Polad vehicles.

But Zanu-PF legal affairs secretary Paul Mangwana yesterday dismissed Sikhala as ignorant of governance processes.

"He doesn't know anything. He needs to go to a school of governance to understand how a government functions. He doesn't even know how a national budget operates, and it is unfortunate that he is saying that in public instead of seeking understanding first," Mangwana said.

"There is a lot of discretion that is given to the President to use resources allocated to him, and so I am sure that is what was utilised. Nothing illegal was done, but let him (Sikhala) try it (taking legal action)."

Recently, one of the beneficiaries of the Polad vehicles, and National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader Lovemore Madhuku (pictured) was taken to task to clarify the budget vote from which the money to purchase the Polad vehicles was drawn from.

Madhuku told journalists that the vehicles would be used by the 19 beneficiaries to campaign for the 2023 elections, and for Polad business.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Ernest Maphepha Sibanda dies

5 mins ago | 31 Views

Ramaphosa deploy soldiers to guard his houses

8 mins ago | 36 Views

Messi agrees terms with PSG

17 mins ago | 76 Views

Passion Java's US$210 fasting scam flops?

27 mins ago | 139 Views

Two police officers in court for armed robbery

44 mins ago | 183 Views

Patati Patata clocks 3 million views

53 mins ago | 112 Views

Zuma to spend 6 months under medical care...arms deal case postponed

1 hr ago | 457 Views

Police officer shot dead while foiling armed robbery in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 618 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be using the ANC's step-aside rule to target, purge political opponents

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Peace isn't merely absence of violence - even Rhodesia was peaceful for nearly 80 years!

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

5 benefits of hiring a residential cleaning service

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

No to Zanu-PF army, Mnangagwa told

3 hrs ago | 854 Views

Zanu-PF has failed fallen heroes

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Calls to disband DDC office grow louder

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

'Form independent body for conferment of hero status'

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zuma's life is at 'significant risk'

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Resident petitions govt over Lupane Local Board appointees

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Couple kills baby during scuffle

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

4 cops in foiled gold heist

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

ZPP warns against crackdown on NGOs

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Woman in trouble over fake O-Level certificate

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe, neigbours mull border posts facelift

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Hwange council threatens legal action against defaulters

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Informal sector keeps Bulawayo running

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

'China is our new coloniser'

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Khoisans are Zimbabwe's forgotten tribe

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Govt making strides to end child sexual abuse: Minister

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Shebeen queen nabbed for violating COVID-19 regulations

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Deconstructing anti-Chinese feeling in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa's hideous 'box' podium replaced after being mocked online

3 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mwonzora says 'sorry'

4 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Landlord removes tenant's eye over US$3 rental arrears

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe struggles with surge in Covid-19 burials?

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

Fourwinds armed robbers appear in court

5 hrs ago | 625 Views

Shootout armed robber dies at UBH

5 hrs ago | 929 Views

Amacimbi processing plant set up in Beitbridge District

5 hrs ago | 420 Views

Moyo appointed Delta board chair

5 hrs ago | 818 Views

Mugabe's remains coming home

5 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Deputy Minister owes his life to the jab

5 hrs ago | 696 Views

Warriors face World Cup headache

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Schools to remain closed as lockdown is extended

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mnangagwa punishing learners

15 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Pothole accident kills 4 people

16 hrs ago | 3327 Views

Mnangagwa extends level 4 lockdown

17 hrs ago | 2759 Views

Man found hanging on pylon

17 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Econet will play part in the resurgence of Zimbabwe's economy

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Six people die in road accidents

17 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Musanhi throws weight on Kazembe

20 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Zesa releases Bulawayo loadshedding schedule

21 hrs ago | 4557 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days