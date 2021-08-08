Passion Java's US$210 fasting scam flops?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Prophet of God has declared a 21 Day Fast where he will be praying, teaching and instructing people in a Private WhatsApp Group. Start Date: Monday August 2,2021 End Date: Sunday August 22, 2021.

<br>

The much hyped 21 days of Whatsapp group fasting by controversial self-styled Prophet Passion Java seems to have flopped after the man of the cloth was seen feasting with Harare celebrities MaiTT, Madam Boss and Roki. The fasting program costs US$210 to join.Mai TT spotted that the crew was celebrating a Heroes day meal.Java's wife Lily who promoted the fasting program had posted on Facebook that:Commenting on the incident MDC Youth Leader Tererai Obey Sithole said, "I am not trying to be "violent" but I am just here to share my ordinary observations. So after calling for people to pay $210 so that they can fast, here is the supposed to be "Chief Faster" leading others in practically feasting during the same period of fasting. Most probably the money being spent for the lunch has been drawn from what the unsuspecting victims paid to fast. A thief simply stealing through religion!"