Ex-Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands dies

Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Mr Ringson Joseph Chitsiko has died.Family spokesperson Tapiwa Chitsiko confirmed.Passing his condolences, the Chief Executive Officer at United Refineries Ltd who is also the board chairman of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company and the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency said, "his role, support, counsel and mentorship to those in Agribusiness is unparalleled. Zimbabwe has lost a fountain of knowledge in agribusiness & strategist. We pray for strength for the family at this time & the team."More to follow....