News / National

Bulawayo to demolish churches

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council is set to demolish several churches in the city for failing to abide by the local authority's building standards.

According to the city council's latest report, about 16 churches mostly in Cowdray Park and Entumbane high-density suburbs have been already issued with notices.

The notices have also been sent to other city residents who have also failed to comply with the city's model building by-laws.

Most of the affected structures were built without approval and inspection.

"The Department of Housing and Community Services has carried out routine inspections around the city," reads part of the council report which went further to provide a table detailing the targeted structures.

Some of the churches to be affected include Tabernacles of God, Marimba Church of God, Bathsheba Chuch of Zion, Masimba Apostolic Church, and Assemblies of God Church, Sangano Revapositori Church and Jesus Promotion Ministries.

Housing director Dictor Khumalo said no construction should be done in the city without the council's approved plans and requisite inspections.

"As such, the developments should be regularized if they meet all council by-laws and policies subject to relevant penalties paid," he said.

The Director said the affected churches have been given 21-day notices to rectify the structures.

"If no corrective action was taken, penalties would be charged and where appropriate demolishing procedures instituted.

Source - newzimbabwe

