Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Eng Tamsanqa Mpala is new the President of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineer

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Engineer Tamsanqa Mpala, is the President of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers for the term 2021-2023. Eng. Mpala is a registered, professional civil engineer with 22 years' post graduate experience in the infrastructural engineering field. His specialization within the civil engineering discipline is focused strongly on water supply systems, water and wastewater treatment, hydraulics and water resources management. His work experience includes 6 years working as an Infrastructure Design Engineer with Sweco Group Consulting Engineers (formerly Grontmij) in Scotland, United Kingdom before returning to Zimbabwe. His experience is largely within the consulting sector, although he has previously enjoyed a three-and-a-half-year stint as a Research Engineer with the Scientific Industrial Research and Development Centre from 2003 – 2006. Engineer Mpala joined the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers (ZIE) in 1998 as a Graduate Engineer soon after his BSc graduation.

Eng Mpala is currently a holder of an MBA degree with Steinbeis University (Germany) having completed in 2019. He holds a Masters degree in Water Resources Engineering & Management from the University of Zimbabwe (2002), and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering with the University of Hertfordshire, UK (1998). Eng. Mpala is a Fellow of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers and sits on the ZIE Board. He is a Member of the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe, a Visiting Lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe and a curriculum reviewer at the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education.

Eng. Tamsanqa Mpala is the Managing Partner of Hydro-Utilities Consulting Engineers (Pvt) Ltd, a post he has held since 2012. Hydro-Utilities is a registered civil and structural engineering design firm with its headquarters in Harare, that provides engineering design and project management services. Eng. Mpala has tremendous passion for the engineering industry and his mandate is to see the uplifting of the profession and contribution to the infrastructural development in the country.


Source - online

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa promises to keep Zimbabwe military well-resourced

1 hr ago | 175 Views

New fault at Hwange Power Station causes power cuts

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Formalization journey of Zimbabwe's economy

7 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zimbabwe commemorates 41st Heroes' day

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Bulawayo to demolish churches

7 hrs ago | 2502 Views

Ex-Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands dies

8 hrs ago | 2230 Views

BREAKING: Ernest Maphepha Sibanda dies

9 hrs ago | 3741 Views

Ramaphosa deploy soldiers to guard his houses

9 hrs ago | 3854 Views

Messi agrees terms with PSG

9 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Passion Java's US$210 fasting scam flops?

9 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Two police officers in court for armed robbery

9 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Patati Patata clocks 3 million views

9 hrs ago | 679 Views

Zuma to spend 6 months under medical care...arms deal case postponed

10 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Police officer shot dead while foiling armed robbery in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be using the ANC's step-aside rule to target, purge political opponents

11 hrs ago | 573 Views

Peace isn't merely absence of violence - even Rhodesia was peaceful for nearly 80 years!

11 hrs ago | 348 Views

5 benefits of hiring a residential cleaning service

11 hrs ago | 259 Views

No to Zanu-PF army, Mnangagwa told

11 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Zanu-PF has failed fallen heroes

11 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

11 hrs ago | 2426 Views

Calls to disband DDC office grow louder

11 hrs ago | 410 Views

'Form independent body for conferment of hero status'

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zuma's life is at 'significant risk'

11 hrs ago | 683 Views

Resident petitions govt over Lupane Local Board appointees

11 hrs ago | 375 Views

Couple kills baby during scuffle

11 hrs ago | 492 Views

4 cops in foiled gold heist

11 hrs ago | 742 Views

ZPP warns against crackdown on NGOs

11 hrs ago | 155 Views

Woman in trouble over fake O-Level certificate

11 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe, neigbours mull border posts facelift

11 hrs ago | 400 Views

Hwange council threatens legal action against defaulters

11 hrs ago | 60 Views

Informal sector keeps Bulawayo running

11 hrs ago | 132 Views

'China is our new coloniser'

11 hrs ago | 379 Views

Khoisans are Zimbabwe's forgotten tribe

11 hrs ago | 345 Views

Govt making strides to end child sexual abuse: Minister

11 hrs ago | 114 Views

Shebeen queen nabbed for violating COVID-19 regulations

11 hrs ago | 321 Views

Deconstructing anti-Chinese feeling in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mnangagwa's hideous 'box' podium replaced after being mocked online

12 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Mwonzora says 'sorry'

12 hrs ago | 3177 Views

Landlord removes tenant's eye over US$3 rental arrears

12 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zimbabwe struggles with surge in Covid-19 burials?

12 hrs ago | 473 Views

Fourwinds armed robbers appear in court

14 hrs ago | 870 Views

Shootout armed robber dies at UBH

14 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Amacimbi processing plant set up in Beitbridge District

14 hrs ago | 594 Views

Moyo appointed Delta board chair

14 hrs ago | 985 Views

Mugabe's remains coming home

14 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Deputy Minister owes his life to the jab

14 hrs ago | 958 Views

Warriors face World Cup headache

14 hrs ago | 392 Views

Schools to remain closed as lockdown is extended

14 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mnangagwa punishing learners

23 hrs ago | 2444 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days