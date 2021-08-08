Eng Tamsanqa Mpala is new the President of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineer

News / National

by Staff reporter

Engineer Tamsanqa Mpala, is the President of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers for the term 2021-2023. Eng. Mpala is a registered, professional civil engineer with 22 years' post graduate experience in the infrastructural engineering field. His specialization within the civil engineering discipline is focused strongly on water supply systems, water and wastewater treatment, hydraulics and water resources management. His work experience includes 6 years working as an Infrastructure Design Engineer with Sweco Group Consulting Engineers (formerly Grontmij) in Scotland, United Kingdom before returning to Zimbabwe. His experience is largely within the consulting sector, although he has previously enjoyed a three-and-a-half-year stint as a Research Engineer with the Scientific Industrial Research and Development Centre from 2003 – 2006. Engineer Mpala joined the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers (ZIE) in 1998 as a Graduate Engineer soon after his BSc graduation.Eng Mpala is currently a holder of an MBA degree with Steinbeis University (Germany) having completed in 2019. He holds a Masters degree in Water Resources Engineering & Management from the University of Zimbabwe (2002), and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering with the University of Hertfordshire, UK (1998). Eng. Mpala is a Fellow of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers and sits on the ZIE Board. He is a Member of the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe, a Visiting Lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe and a curriculum reviewer at the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education.Eng. Tamsanqa Mpala is the Managing Partner of Hydro-Utilities Consulting Engineers (Pvt) Ltd, a post he has held since 2012. Hydro-Utilities is a registered civil and structural engineering design firm with its headquarters in Harare, that provides engineering design and project management services. Eng. Mpala has tremendous passion for the engineering industry and his mandate is to see the uplifting of the profession and contribution to the infrastructural development in the country.