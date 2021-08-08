Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Defence Forces here to serve, says Gen PV Sibanda

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) are not only there to fight wars, but also uplift the lives of ordinary people through assisting Government in tackling emerging challenges such as Covid-19.

In an interview, Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda said yesterday the 41st anniversary of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces was a milestone.

"What is happening today is we are celebrating 41 years of existence and ZDF is committed to transforming lives of ordinary people through assisting the Government confront emerging challenges such as Covid-19.

The ZDF came into being as a result of the integration of the former freedom fighters from Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (Zanla), Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (Zipra), Rhodesian Army and the Rhodesian Air Force in 1980.

"What we are celebrating today is this very unique institution called the ZDF that was formed by these previously warring individuals to form the ZDF which we are seeing today, is a formidable institution on its own right and very much focused on ensuring peace and stability in Zimbabwe."

He added: "Sometimes when people look at the military they think it is there to fight wars and so on. We are actually mandated to do a lot of other things rather fighting wars, one of them is to assist the civilians, Government ministries among others."

The ZDF, he said, has been assisting the Ministry of Health and Child Care in fighting Covid-19.

"In fighting Covid-19, we have been assisting the Ministry of Health and Child Care from the very beginning when the pandemic hit our country. We have been helping the Ministry of Health and Child Care with manpower, we have deployed our manpower into various Government institutions.

"We have our manpower also helping to enforce the Covid-19 lockdowns in support of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.  

"We are doing a lot in that area and for our community assistance. We have our personnel vaccinating citizens working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. We have vaccinated more than 30 000 people in six days," said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said: "As the country is celebrating the 41st anniversary of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces we are doing so on the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic which have continued to threaten our very existence let alone our important social, political and Government programmes."

Despite the challenging environment ushered in by the Covid-19 pandemic, she said, the ZDF will continue to excel in its constitutional mandate of defending Zimbabwe's national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interest. The minister said the decision to hold this year's celebrations is highly cherished and critical following last year's break.

"It is a time to reflect on the important role played by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces in providing security, confidence and hope to the nation. It is pleasing to note that community assistance projects completed were handed over last week while those remaining will be commissioned.

"This year's community assistance programmes included the very relevant and topical dimension of vaccination. The programme saw ZDF teams going all out to assist in Covid-19 vaccination roll out programmes in remote areas.  

"It also went a long way boosting our vaccination statistics as we pursue the goal of national herd immunity," said the minister.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

ZUPCO drivers in defiant strike over salaries

15 mins ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwean takes over as Johannesburg Mayor

31 mins ago | 286 Views

Marry pens an emotional letter to Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 745 Views

Masvingo rubbishes AG Chiri's report

1 hr ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 726 Views

Chamisa to make raft of changes after 'winning' 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 604 Views

Mnangagwa frets over rogue soldiers

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

Zimbabwean heroes died for nothing, says SA white party experiment

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

Makururu to engage Johane Marange over child marriages

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Matiza's son flouts Zanu-PF election guidelines

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

EU avails €3m for needy Zimbabweans in urban areas

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's lockdown extension irks informal traders

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Kariba Dam water recedes

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

BCC in U-turn over mayor's mansion

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Delta, Varun share beverages market

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa to empower Zimbabwe military with hi-tech hardware

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Broad daylight smuggling

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Heroine Ngwenya burial set for Saturday

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Earthquake hits Binga

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

ZACC probes school's tender processes

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Eng Tamsanqa Mpala is the new President of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineer

13 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Mnangagwa promises to keep Zimbabwe military well-resourced

13 hrs ago | 776 Views

New fault at Hwange Power Station causes power cuts

14 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Formalization journey of Zimbabwe's economy

19 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimbabwe commemorates 41st Heroes' day

20 hrs ago | 382 Views

Bulawayo to demolish churches

20 hrs ago | 3724 Views

Ex-Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands dies

20 hrs ago | 3376 Views

BREAKING: Ernest Maphepha Sibanda dies

21 hrs ago | 4480 Views

Ramaphosa deploy soldiers to guard his houses

21 hrs ago | 4881 Views

Messi agrees terms with PSG

21 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Passion Java's US$210 fasting scam flops?

21 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Two police officers in court for armed robbery

22 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Patati Patata clocks 3 million views

22 hrs ago | 846 Views

Zuma to spend 6 months under medical care...arms deal case postponed

22 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Police officer shot dead while foiling armed robbery in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be using the ANC's step-aside rule to target, purge political opponents

23 hrs ago | 680 Views

Peace isn't merely absence of violence - even Rhodesia was peaceful for nearly 80 years!

23 hrs ago | 412 Views

5 benefits of hiring a residential cleaning service

23 hrs ago | 289 Views

No to Zanu-PF army, Mnangagwa told

24 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Zanu-PF has failed fallen heroes

24 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

24 hrs ago | 3182 Views

Calls to disband DDC office grow louder

24 hrs ago | 488 Views

'Form independent body for conferment of hero status'

24 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zuma's life is at 'significant risk'

24 hrs ago | 782 Views

Resident petitions govt over Lupane Local Board appointees

24 hrs ago | 498 Views

Couple kills baby during scuffle

24 hrs ago | 646 Views

4 cops in foiled gold heist

24 hrs ago | 998 Views

ZPP warns against crackdown on NGOs

24 hrs ago | 185 Views

Woman in trouble over fake O-Level certificate

24 hrs ago | 666 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days