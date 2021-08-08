Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Delta, Varun share beverages market

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
DELTA Corporation's market share in the non-alcoholic beverages market is facing serious threat from PepsiCo's Varun Beverages which has taken on an aggressive market penetration strategy, Morgan & Co, a securities firm, has observed.

Currently, Delta's market share in carbonated soft drinks is at 55%.

Other players in the market include Dairibord and Innscor's Probottlers.

In its recent research findings, Morgan & Co said Varun Beverages had proved to be a threat to Delta's sparkling beverages division through its aggressive marketing that is largely hinged on undercutting Delta's products.

"Delta's market share in the non-alcoholic beverages market is facing an overwhelming threat from PepsiCo's Varun Beverages which has taken on an aggressive market penetration strategy.

"The competitor offers competitive alternatives at lower price points and has managed to maintain a steady supply of its products compared to Delta," the report read in part.

As of last month, a 2-litre pet of Coca Cola was selling for $184,99 while Pepsi and Fizzi sold for $139,99 and $109,99, respectively.

"This has subsequently placed downward pressure on Delta's sparkling beverages division.

"Varun Beverages is riding on its special economic zone (SEZ) status it was granted in 2018."

The grant lasts for a period of five years and some of the benefits of SEZ status include priority access to foreign currency on the central bank auction system and a corporate tax waiver for the duration of the grant.

"We note that Varun Beverages' SEZ status has less than two years before it expires, and this could drive recovery in Delta's sparkling beverages market share beyond 60% after 2023," Morgan & Co said.

Delta supplies carbonated drinks under the Coca Cola Bottler Agreement.

The company has operations in Harare and now in Mutare following its recent acquisition of Mutare Bottling Company.

Delta's market share in carbonated soft drinks temporarily dipped to 35% in 2019 and 2020 at the height of foreign currency shortages.

Morgan & Co said the global carbonated soft drinks market was expected to register a growth rate of 4,7% in 2021, largely driven by consumers' focus on convenience.

It said an increasing awareness on the environment and the impact of sugar on consumers' health has driven the industry to adopt alternative sweeteners and environment-friendly packaging.

Major companies in the industry are Coca Cola and PepsiCo. Varun Beverages has also recently entered the cordial market with the Soul Sip range.

The market is largely dominated by Delta's associate company Schweppes (Mazoe), Dairibord (Quench) and Punch Bowl (Squish Squash).

Morgan & Co said Schweppes's flagship brand, Mazoe, had underpinned the company's strong market share of 60% .

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

ZUPCO drivers in defiant strike over salaries

15 mins ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwean takes over as Johannesburg Mayor

31 mins ago | 287 Views

Marry pens an emotional letter to Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 745 Views

Masvingo rubbishes AG Chiri's report

1 hr ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 726 Views

Chamisa to make raft of changes after 'winning' 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 604 Views

Mnangagwa frets over rogue soldiers

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

Zimbabwean heroes died for nothing, says SA white party experiment

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

Makururu to engage Johane Marange over child marriages

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Matiza's son flouts Zanu-PF election guidelines

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

EU avails €3m for needy Zimbabweans in urban areas

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's lockdown extension irks informal traders

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Kariba Dam water recedes

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

BCC in U-turn over mayor's mansion

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa to empower Zimbabwe military with hi-tech hardware

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Broad daylight smuggling

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces here to serve, says Gen PV Sibanda

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Heroine Ngwenya burial set for Saturday

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Earthquake hits Binga

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

ZACC probes school's tender processes

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Eng Tamsanqa Mpala is the new President of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineer

13 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Mnangagwa promises to keep Zimbabwe military well-resourced

13 hrs ago | 776 Views

New fault at Hwange Power Station causes power cuts

14 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Formalization journey of Zimbabwe's economy

19 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimbabwe commemorates 41st Heroes' day

20 hrs ago | 382 Views

Bulawayo to demolish churches

20 hrs ago | 3724 Views

Ex-Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands dies

20 hrs ago | 3376 Views

BREAKING: Ernest Maphepha Sibanda dies

21 hrs ago | 4480 Views

Ramaphosa deploy soldiers to guard his houses

21 hrs ago | 4881 Views

Messi agrees terms with PSG

21 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Passion Java's US$210 fasting scam flops?

21 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Two police officers in court for armed robbery

22 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Patati Patata clocks 3 million views

22 hrs ago | 846 Views

Zuma to spend 6 months under medical care...arms deal case postponed

22 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Police officer shot dead while foiling armed robbery in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be using the ANC's step-aside rule to target, purge political opponents

23 hrs ago | 680 Views

Peace isn't merely absence of violence - even Rhodesia was peaceful for nearly 80 years!

23 hrs ago | 412 Views

5 benefits of hiring a residential cleaning service

23 hrs ago | 289 Views

No to Zanu-PF army, Mnangagwa told

24 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Zanu-PF has failed fallen heroes

24 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

24 hrs ago | 3182 Views

Calls to disband DDC office grow louder

24 hrs ago | 488 Views

'Form independent body for conferment of hero status'

24 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zuma's life is at 'significant risk'

24 hrs ago | 782 Views

Resident petitions govt over Lupane Local Board appointees

24 hrs ago | 498 Views

Couple kills baby during scuffle

24 hrs ago | 646 Views

4 cops in foiled gold heist

24 hrs ago | 998 Views

ZPP warns against crackdown on NGOs

24 hrs ago | 185 Views

Woman in trouble over fake O-Level certificate

24 hrs ago | 666 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days