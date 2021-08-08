Kariba Dam water recedes

News / National

by Staff reporter

WATER levels at Kariba Dam were at 482,05m as at August 9, which means that water in the lake has receded by 0,77m compared to the June water levels which were at 482,82m.In a statement yesterday, Zambezi River Authority acting chief executive Edward Kabwe said this could be attributed to the coming of the dry season.Kabwe said the recorded lake level of August 9, 2021 translated to 30,66 billion cubic metres (BCM) or 47,32% of usable or live storage."Last year on the same date, the lake level was lower at 480,94m, with 25,18BCM or 38,86% of usable storage, with the lake being only 5,44m above the MOL (minimum operating level)."The lake level recession currently being experienced is largely attributable to the close of the 2020/21 rainfall season and this trend is expected to continue throughout the remainder of the 2021 dry season up until the start of the 2021/22 rainfall season," he said.Kabwe said the Zambezi River Water Authority would continue to observe the hydrological situation of the Kariba catchment and manage the Kariba reservoir to ensure continued availability of water for power generation.Last year, the dwindling water levels forced Zimbabwe and Zambia to reduce power generation at the Kariba Hydro Power Station.