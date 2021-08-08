Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kariba Dam water recedes

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
WATER levels at Kariba Dam were at 482,05m as at August 9, which means that water in the lake has receded by 0,77m compared to the June water levels which were at 482,82m.

In a statement yesterday, Zambezi River Authority acting chief executive Edward Kabwe said this could be attributed to the coming of the dry season.

Kabwe said the recorded lake level of August 9, 2021 translated to 30,66 billion cubic metres (BCM) or 47,32% of usable or live storage.

"Last year on the same date, the lake level was lower at 480,94m, with 25,18BCM or 38,86% of usable storage, with the lake being only 5,44m above the MOL (minimum operating level).

"The lake level recession currently being experienced is largely attributable to the close of the 2020/21 rainfall season and this trend is expected to continue throughout the remainder of the 2021 dry season up until the start of the 2021/22 rainfall season," he said.

Kabwe said the Zambezi River Water Authority would continue to observe the hydrological situation of the Kariba catchment and manage the Kariba reservoir to ensure continued availability of water for power generation.

Last year, the dwindling water levels forced Zimbabwe and Zambia to reduce power generation at the Kariba Hydro Power Station.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

ZUPCO drivers in defiant strike over salaries

20 mins ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwean takes over as Johannesburg Mayor

36 mins ago | 324 Views

Marry pens an emotional letter to Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 795 Views

Masvingo rubbishes AG Chiri's report

1 hr ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 753 Views

Chamisa to make raft of changes after 'winning' 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mnangagwa frets over rogue soldiers

2 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zimbabwean heroes died for nothing, says SA white party experiment

2 hrs ago | 645 Views

Makururu to engage Johane Marange over child marriages

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Matiza's son flouts Zanu-PF election guidelines

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

EU avails €3m for needy Zimbabweans in urban areas

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa's lockdown extension irks informal traders

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

BCC in U-turn over mayor's mansion

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Delta, Varun share beverages market

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa to empower Zimbabwe military with hi-tech hardware

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Broad daylight smuggling

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces here to serve, says Gen PV Sibanda

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Heroine Ngwenya burial set for Saturday

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Earthquake hits Binga

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

ZACC probes school's tender processes

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Eng Tamsanqa Mpala is the new President of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineer

13 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Mnangagwa promises to keep Zimbabwe military well-resourced

14 hrs ago | 778 Views

New fault at Hwange Power Station causes power cuts

14 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Formalization journey of Zimbabwe's economy

20 hrs ago | 980 Views

Zimbabwe commemorates 41st Heroes' day

20 hrs ago | 382 Views

Bulawayo to demolish churches

20 hrs ago | 3724 Views

Ex-Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands dies

20 hrs ago | 3380 Views

BREAKING: Ernest Maphepha Sibanda dies

21 hrs ago | 4486 Views

Ramaphosa deploy soldiers to guard his houses

21 hrs ago | 4884 Views

Messi agrees terms with PSG

21 hrs ago | 2000 Views

Passion Java's US$210 fasting scam flops?

22 hrs ago | 2581 Views

Two police officers in court for armed robbery

22 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Patati Patata clocks 3 million views

22 hrs ago | 848 Views

Zuma to spend 6 months under medical care...arms deal case postponed

23 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Police officer shot dead while foiling armed robbery in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be using the ANC's step-aside rule to target, purge political opponents

23 hrs ago | 681 Views

Peace isn't merely absence of violence - even Rhodesia was peaceful for nearly 80 years!

23 hrs ago | 413 Views

5 benefits of hiring a residential cleaning service

24 hrs ago | 289 Views

No to Zanu-PF army, Mnangagwa told

24 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Zanu-PF has failed fallen heroes

24 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

24 hrs ago | 3187 Views

Calls to disband DDC office grow louder

24 hrs ago | 489 Views

'Form independent body for conferment of hero status'

24 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zuma's life is at 'significant risk'

24 hrs ago | 783 Views

Resident petitions govt over Lupane Local Board appointees

24 hrs ago | 499 Views

Couple kills baby during scuffle

24 hrs ago | 648 Views

4 cops in foiled gold heist

24 hrs ago | 999 Views

ZPP warns against crackdown on NGOs

24 hrs ago | 185 Views

Woman in trouble over fake O-Level certificate

24 hrs ago | 666 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days