Makururu to engage Johane Marange over child marriages

LEADER of Johane Masowe apostolic sect (the Fifth of Africa) Andby Makururu is pushing for dialogue with Johane Marange Apostolic Church Bishop Noah Taguta to find a way of ending child marriages among the sect members.Makururu, who is a child rights defender, made the remarks yesterday in an interview with NewsDay in Mutare.He was commenting on the death of 14-year-old Memory Machaya, who died recently while giving birth at a Johane Marange shrine in Bocha.Police have lunched investigations into the matter, which has drawn international condemnation.The girl was allegedly denied medical assistance by leaders of the sect who prayed for her until she died due to pregnancy complications."Government has said no to child marriages. I am not going to tire if children continue to be abused," Makururu said."I want to meet the leader of the church (Johane Marange) because he is the one who is able to control his church. He is the one who is responsible for changing the doctrine of the church."We want to say, bishop, you see this is happening in your church, perhaps we can do it over a cup of tea. Let us also give police the chance to get to the bottom of the matter."Just like Johane Marange, Makururu commands a huge following across the country and in the southern African region.Makururu, through his Ruvheneko Rwenyenyedzi Trust, promised to transform the indigenous church to suit global trends and values, chief among them safeguarding the girl child.Ruvheneko Rwenyenyedzi Trust, a non-governmental organisation, has also been at the forefront of spearheading the fight against gender-based violence.