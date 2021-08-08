Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZUPCO drivers in defiant strike over salaries

by Mandla Ndlovu
21 mins ago | Views
ZUPCO kombi drivers reportedly staged a defiant demonstration over non-payment of salaries at ZUPCO Kelvin depot in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

According to online publication CITE, ZUPCO managers arrived at the depot and the District Operations Manager, Tinaye Rwasoka told the drivers that they will receive their two months-worth of salaries on Wednesday afternoon at 2 pm.

The drivers are said to have told the management that they will not leave their depot till they get their salaries.

Earlier this month, ZUPCO regional operational manager Tito Chirau said operators will start getting the payments on the 4th of August.

"We are receiving a payment from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development tomorrow and then we will make all the payments to private operators," Chirau told the media. "We are encouraging our private operators to continue working as usual providing transport to our citizens.

"There have been delays but they will all receive their payments by the end of this week," he said.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days