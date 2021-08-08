Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt not paying civil servants promised Covid-19 insurance

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE government is not paying out the promised US$$650 Covid-19 insurance cover to civil servants who test positive to the deadly pandemic, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has said.

PTUZ president Takavafira Zhou said figures obtained from its members indicate that 151 teachers countrywide have succumbed to the pandemic since March last year.

However, none of the deceased families received bereavement benefits as promised by the government.

"What is irking teachers is that none of the deceased and those infected have received Covid-19 insurance promised by the government amounting to US$650 per person for those infected and US$1 000 for the deceased,"  Zhou told NewZimbabwe.com.

He added that thousands of other teachers have tested Covid-19 positive and some are currently hospitalised while others are in self-isolation.

Zhou also encouraged teachers to be vaccinated against the virus while urging the government to scale up its vaccination programme.

"As the PTUZ leadership we encourage teachers to be vaccinated but by no means is our encouragement synonymous with command and control measures of making vaccination mandatory.

"It is our conviction that vaccination must remain voluntary but with heavy investment in explaining the efficacy of vaccination several teachers and other Zimbabweans should be forthcoming for vaccination" added Zhou.

Source - newzimbabwe

