Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa accused of 'bribery'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe use of ‘'soft'' power to courting of the opposition has been termed abuse of power, after he gifted them vehicles.

Mnangagwa is pulling all stops ahead of what could be a tough re-election campaign in 2023 as he seeks a second term. He succeeded the late Robert Mugabe through a military coup in 2017.

A June Afrobarometer poll showed that 67 percent of Zimbabweans believe that the country is "going in the wrong direction" under the 78-year-old ruler's leadership.

Analysts say President Mnangagwa is using a carrot and stick approach in his push to stay in power beyond 2023 and the dishing out of cars to 16 opposition leaders under the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) platform was part of the strategy to divide the opposition.

The president handed over Isuzu D-Max twin cab vehicles worth $1.14 million to the 16 leaders opposition leaders.

He said they could use the vehicles for "political work or development work," adding: "In term of regulations in the public sector, after three years we will then review and make sure that they can belong to you."

Source - The East African

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa throws Zuma under the bus

1 hr ago | 810 Views

ZRP warns hit and run drivers

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Govt urged to prioritise e-Learning in marginalised areas

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Tsholotsho South MP dies of Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 872 Views

Govt not paying civil servants promised Covid-19 insurance

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

ZUPCO drivers in defiant strike over salaries

3 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Zimbabwean takes over as Johannesburg Mayor

4 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Marry pens an emotional letter to Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 2613 Views

Masvingo rubbishes AG Chiri's report

4 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mnangagwa must be doing something right

5 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Chamisa to make raft of changes after 'winning' 2023 elections

5 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Mnangagwa frets over rogue soldiers

5 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Zimbabwean heroes died for nothing, says SA white party experiment

5 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Makururu to engage Johane Marange over child marriages

5 hrs ago | 789 Views

Matiza's son flouts Zanu-PF election guidelines

5 hrs ago | 738 Views

EU avails €3m for needy Zimbabweans in urban areas

5 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa's lockdown extension irks informal traders

5 hrs ago | 505 Views

Kariba Dam water recedes

5 hrs ago | 543 Views

BCC in U-turn over mayor's mansion

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Delta, Varun share beverages market

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mnangagwa to empower Zimbabwe military with hi-tech hardware

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Broad daylight smuggling

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces here to serve, says Gen PV Sibanda

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Heroine Ngwenya burial set for Saturday

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

Earthquake hits Binga

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

ZACC probes school's tender processes

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Eng Tamsanqa Mpala is the new President of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineer

16 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Mnangagwa promises to keep Zimbabwe military well-resourced

17 hrs ago | 824 Views

New fault at Hwange Power Station causes power cuts

17 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Formalization journey of Zimbabwe's economy

23 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Zimbabwe commemorates 41st Heroes' day

23 hrs ago | 392 Views

Bulawayo to demolish churches

23 hrs ago | 3864 Views

Ex-Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands dies

23 hrs ago | 3493 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days