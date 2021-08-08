ZRP warns hit and run drivers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned motorists to desist from fleeing scenes of traffic accidents after being involved in accidents. This follows a spate of hit and runs that have been reported all over the country.Speaking to Community Podium , National Police Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said hit and runs have become a worrying trend throughout the country."These cases are on the increase and this has become a worrying trend throughout the whole country as we are recording a number of such cases," he said.On the 31st of July 2021, there was a hit and run in Hwange when a 43 year old man was hit by an unknown motorist along Independence Road.The man sustained serious injuries and was admitted to St Patrick's Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on the 1st of August.On two August, a 45 year old man was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Skyline Tollgate along Beatrice road.On Thursday, at around 6pm, another 36-year-old man was fatally hit by an unknown motorist who was driving an unidentified vehicle along Ardbernie Road, Mbare the motorist also did not stop after the accident.Last month, police in Bulawayo were investigating a road traffic accident which occurred at Khami Bridge, along Plumtree Road where a 12-year-old girl was hit and badly hurt by an unknown motorist who did not stop, the girl sustained serious head injuries and was admitted to Mpilo Hospital.A 29-year-old man was hit and killed by a Hino Sino truck at the intersection of Leonard Brezhnev (Fife) Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street in Harare. He too sustained head injuries and died on the way to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.Another 68-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a Toyota Coaster along Bulawayo Road near Kuwadzana roundabout in Harare.A woman aged 34 recently died on the spot after she was hit by a Nissan Caravan while trying to cross Mutare Road, near Mutangadura.Cases of hit and run accidents have been on the rise with some of the drivers being arrested and charged for culpable homicide while others are still at large.Commissioner Nyathi warned motorists to desist from such actions as he highlighted that such motorists will face their deserved punishment once caught." I would like to warn motorists who do such to desist from this as once caught they will face the punishment that they deserve ", said Commissioner Nyathi.Hit-and-run investigations can be laborious,often requiring police to talk to witnesses and gather enough evidence to find a missing driver.