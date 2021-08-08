Latest News Editor's Choice


Delta Beverages bans unvaccinated workers from attending work

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Delta Beverages has informed its workers that it will only allow those workers who are vaccinated with the Coronavirus vaccine to attend the workplace.

According to a memo to workers, the company said all those who are not vaccinated provide a covid free PCR certificate once every week at their own cost.

Read the full statement below:

In line with the emerging Covid 19 guidelines and health protocols and our ongoing efforts to reduce unknown hazards from the workplace, the Delta Group will be implementing a Covid 19 Vaccination Permit protocol with effect from 1st of September 2021.

All employees and contractors are encouraged to be vaccinated by 31st August 2021. Effective 1st of September 2021 only employees and contractors possessing proof of vaccination will be allowed to execute tasks at company premises or workstations.

Those employees that choose not to be vaccinated shall be required to provide a covid free PCR certificate once every week at their own cost.

Vaccination will continue to be administered by CIMAS or any other government designated agencies. We are also working on ensuring that our Delta Clinics can offer the vaccination.

Should you have any questions regarding this new policy, please contact your respective Human Resources Department.



Source - Byo24News

