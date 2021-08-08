Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe allows churches to re-open for fully vaccinated worshipers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's government announced Wednesday it would allow churches to take an unlimited number of congregants – as long as they were fully vaccinated.

Covid-19 restrictions in place since early last year initially limited church attendance to 50, before all public gatherings were banned as the number of infections exponentially grew.

Announcing the easing of restrictions, information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said: "Churches can now allow sit-in congregants who have been fully vaccinated – or those that have taken two doses of the vaccine subject to Covid-19 protocols adherence."

Mangwana said "pastors found in breach will be arrested", adding: "In other words, only those with evidence of being vaccinated should be allowed in church."

The easing of restrictions will be seen as a government attempt to induce church leaders to encourage their congregants to take the life-saving vaccines after initial hesitancy, some of it fuelled by conspiracy theories.

The government announcement also comes just days after Emmanuel Makandiwa, who leads one of the biggest churches in Zimbabwe and previously vowed to go to jail than take the vaccine, told his followers: "What the doctors are telling you is what you need to do."

The government is unlikely to stop with churches. Observers believe all gatherings could soon be allowed – including sporting events – as long as attendees can prove they have been fully vaccinated.

Zimbabwe has set a target of vaccinating 10 million people by December 31, but the uptake of vaccines has been disappointing, the programme hobbled by a shortage of health workers and lack of vaccines at launch in February this year.

On Wednesday, the health ministry said 1,061,238 of Zimbabwe's 15 million people were fully vaccinated. Just 15,873 people took their first dose on the same day – a far cry from the government's target of inoculating an average 70,000 people daily.

Covid-19 has killed 3,950 people since it was first detected in March last year. At least 117,258 people have contracted the respiratory illness.

Source - zimlive

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Son of a Zimbabwean immigrant who is Joburg mayor defended after xenophobic attacks

26 mins ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe plans new US$1.3bn oil pipeline, finally ending Feruka monopoly

27 mins ago | 65 Views

Jubilation in ZANU PF camp as co-opted members suffer humiliation

27 mins ago | 117 Views

'I remained with Zuma to end state capture' says Ramaphosa vs Mnangagwa colluded with Mugabe to loot

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Ramaphosa's piecemeal approach to Cabinet reshuffling lands former unionist as new Finance Minister

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

UK based Zimbabwean pop-star set to release new single

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Jonathan Moyo says anyone offended by Roki's Patati Patata lyrics lacked 'a moral compass'

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

Welshman Ncube-led MDC suspends 4 top party officials

4 hrs ago | 986 Views

Esidakeni farm grab unacceptable, says Mutsvangwa

4 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Cop killer arrested

4 hrs ago | 870 Views

Man kills self after beating wife to death

4 hrs ago | 620 Views

David Mabuza stays clear of Ramaphosa's insurrection lies

4 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Delta Beverages bans unvaccinated workers from attending work

5 hrs ago | 829 Views

Takesure Zamar dumps Harvest House church

7 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Xenophobic campaign launched against Zimbabwean Mayor of Joburg

10 hrs ago | 4885 Views

Ramaphosa throws Zuma under the bus

11 hrs ago | 5736 Views

ZRP warns hit and run drivers

12 hrs ago | 816 Views

Govt urged to prioritise e-Learning in marginalised areas

12 hrs ago | 237 Views

Tsholotsho South MP dies of Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 2414 Views

Mnangagwa accused of 'bribery'

13 hrs ago | 2450 Views

Govt not paying civil servants promised Covid-19 insurance

13 hrs ago | 883 Views

ZUPCO drivers in defiant strike over salaries

14 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Zimbabwean takes over as Johannesburg Mayor

14 hrs ago | 3459 Views

Marry pens an emotional letter to Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 4392 Views

Masvingo rubbishes AG Chiri's report

14 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Mnangagwa must be doing something right

15 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chamisa to make raft of changes after 'winning' 2023 elections

15 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Mnangagwa frets over rogue soldiers

15 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Zimbabwean heroes died for nothing, says SA white party experiment

15 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Makururu to engage Johane Marange over child marriages

15 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Matiza's son flouts Zanu-PF election guidelines

15 hrs ago | 1029 Views

EU avails €3m for needy Zimbabweans in urban areas

15 hrs ago | 474 Views

Mnangagwa's lockdown extension irks informal traders

15 hrs ago | 723 Views

Kariba Dam water recedes

15 hrs ago | 989 Views

BCC in U-turn over mayor's mansion

15 hrs ago | 663 Views

Delta, Varun share beverages market

15 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa to empower Zimbabwe military with hi-tech hardware

15 hrs ago | 438 Views

Broad daylight smuggling

15 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces here to serve, says Gen PV Sibanda

15 hrs ago | 402 Views

Heroine Ngwenya burial set for Saturday

15 hrs ago | 298 Views

Earthquake hits Binga

15 hrs ago | 335 Views

ZACC probes school's tender processes

15 hrs ago | 424 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days