Jubilation in ZANU PF camp as co-opted members suffer humiliation

by Simbarashe Sithole
28 mins ago | Views
There is jubilation in ZANU PF camp Mashonaland Central as Kazembe Kazembe chaired Provincial Executive Committee (PEC)  co-opted members suffered humiliation after the commissariat regarded them null and void.

Party members expressed joy in their social media groups saying people should work first for the party and avoid easy ascending.

Below is a prohibition order of the co-options  by ZANU PF party.

Source - Byo24News

