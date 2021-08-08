Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

First phase of Beitbridge Border Post upgrade nears completion

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
WORK on the massive US$300 million modernisation of Beitbridge Border Post into a world class commercial hub has gathered momentum with major developments under the first phase of the project almost complete.

The modernisation of Beitbridge is one of the key projects being undertaken by the Second Republic to promote the ease of doing business and trade facilitation. Civil works are being rolled out in three phases among them pre-commencement works (phase one), internal border infrastructure development (phase two) and outside border infrastructure development (phase three).

The project will see new terminals being built for each vehicle category. They will include new vehicle parking areas and feeder roadways. New cargo scanning equipment will be installed to allow for faster inspection of cargo and detection of fraud, contraband and potential threats; explosives, radioactive materials, among others. Manual unloading and inspection will also be reduced while a new ICT system will be installed that will allow an automated queuing and payment system for truckers.

As part of the deal, a new housing development will be built for the town of Beitbridge, as well as facilities for informal traders and other public amenities.

Other facilities under the project include a fire station, housing sewer lines, housing electrical supply lines, a reservoir, water pipelines to the reservoir, a wastewater treatment plant and a water pump station. The Zimborders Consortium secured nearly US$300 million for the upgrade and modernisation of Beitbridge Border Post, the country's busiest inland port of entry and one of the region's key transit points.

The consortium is made up of a group of Zimbabweans, South Africans, international entrepreneurs, financial institutions and experts. Construction and development of all works — both in port and out of the port — is scheduled to be completed in 30 months. The project is being implemented under a public-private partnership involving the Government and private players who are providing funding. It is being implemented under a Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement which will see Zimborders recouping its funds through border access fees to be collected over 17-and-a-half years, before handing over the property to Government.

It is also envisaged that the volume of humans and cargo will increase when the project is completed next year. Transport and Infrastructure Development Deputy Minister Mike Madiro said the modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post would increase the volume of traffic and improve efficiency in terms of the movement of travellers.

"Government is putting up a world class one stop shop facility, which will not only improve the ease of doing business, but facilitate regional trade. "There is also going to be a reduction in corruption since there would be very minimal human interface due to the high-tech facilities that will be there," he said.

"The modernisation of the Beitbridge will increase the volume of traffic and the service levels are going to be very high and modern in line with international standards."

Deputy Minister Madiro said the upgrading and modernisation of Beitbridge Border Post would also speed up the implementation of the one stop border post concept between South Africa and Zimbabwe. Under the concept, travellers and cargo will be cleared once for entry and exit in both countries.
 
"The concept of a one-stop border post will be implemented the moment we complete this process of modernising Beitbridge Border Post in terms the high-tech facilities, ICT, infrastructure and the human capital element," said Deputy Minister Madiro.

"Beitbridge remains the busiest border post in sub–Saharan Africa and this general perception that the coming in of Kazungula Bridge over the Zambezi River and One Stop Border Post facilities connecting Botswana and Zambia will affect our border in terms of economic benefits does not hold water. In fact, given the ongoing infrastructural developments and Beitbridge being a shorter route, we got all the advantages over Kazungula, which will only complement us," he said.

"In terms of regional integration, our facility is in line the overall Sadc regional infrastructure development master plan. It is going to be one of the best facilities in Africa."

Deputy Minister Madiro said upon completion, the modernised border post would help reduce cost of doing business, contribute to industrialisation and enhance trade and Sadc regional integration. Finance and Economic development Deputy Minister Clemence Chiduwa last week told Parliament that work under the first phase of the project was now at 60 percent completion level.

Zimborders Consortium chief executive officer, Mr Francois Diedrechsen recently said that among other works, they expect to build three new in-port terminals with warehouses and roads. Out of port works include constructing a new water reservoir, houses for Government workers deployed to the border, a new fire station and a new oxidation dam. In July 2018, President Mnangagwa presided over a ground-breaking ceremony at Beitbridge border post, ahead of its revamp.

Source - the herald,

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Sabbath School Summary: Rest, Relationships, and Healing - Lesson 7

6 mins ago | 10 Views

Leather sector revival on course

28 mins ago | 32 Views

Chamisa, Biti lock horns

33 mins ago | 509 Views

'Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it!' Magaisa will baffle you with bullshit

39 mins ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa denies role in wife's controversial award

41 mins ago | 257 Views

Chamisa can solve Zimbabwe problems

43 mins ago | 126 Views

Manager, guard stage-manage robbery

44 mins ago | 285 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife appeals to Mnangagwa

44 mins ago | 207 Views

TN Holdings' shop charged for refusing Zimdollars

45 mins ago | 162 Views

'Zimbabwe soldiers must respect human rights'

45 mins ago | 61 Views

Minister's tour raises eyebrows

45 mins ago | 154 Views

'98% of schools not ready for reopening'

46 mins ago | 63 Views

Zupco drivers protest over poor working conditions

46 mins ago | 66 Views

'Students must stand up against tyranny'

47 mins ago | 46 Views

Restaurants choke under extended lockdown

47 mins ago | 57 Views

Binga hit by 3 earth tremors inside 48hrs

48 mins ago | 67 Views

BCC hires private firms to clear sewage pipes

48 mins ago | 29 Views

Loga snubs Caps, Dynamos stars

48 mins ago | 75 Views

Zinara introduces automatic cameras at tollgates

49 mins ago | 95 Views

Cleric arrested over ivory

49 mins ago | 43 Views

Man torches ex-wife's house

50 mins ago | 49 Views

Omalayitsha appeal for Government support

50 mins ago | 44 Views

High internet tariffs push online learning out of reach of many

51 mins ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo contentious car parking system approved

51 mins ago | 50 Views

Econet posts $837 million profit

52 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Chitsiko

53 mins ago | 39 Views

'Chamisa's MDC is the most infiltrated party in Zimbabwe today'

9 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean immigrant who is Joburg mayor defended after xenophobic attacks

10 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Zimbabwe plans new US$1.3bn oil pipeline, finally ending Feruka monopoly

10 hrs ago | 674 Views

Jubilation in ZANU PF camp as co-opted members suffer humiliation

10 hrs ago | 1462 Views

'I remained with Zuma to end state capture' says Ramaphosa vs Mnangagwa colluded with Mugabe to loot

11 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Zimbabwe allows churches to re-open for fully vaccinated worshipers

12 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Ramaphosa's piecemeal approach to Cabinet reshuffling lands former unionist as new Finance Minister

12 hrs ago | 750 Views

UK based Zimbabwean pop-star set to release new single

12 hrs ago | 501 Views

Jonathan Moyo says anyone offended by Roki's Patati Patata lyrics lacked 'a moral compass'

12 hrs ago | 686 Views

Welshman Ncube-led MDC suspends 4 top party officials

13 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Esidakeni farm grab unacceptable, says Mutsvangwa

13 hrs ago | 2007 Views

Cop killer arrested

13 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Man kills self after beating wife to death

13 hrs ago | 883 Views

David Mabuza stays clear of Ramaphosa's insurrection lies

14 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Delta Beverages bans unvaccinated workers from attending work

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Takesure Zamar dumps Harvest House church

17 hrs ago | 2537 Views

Xenophobic campaign launched against Zimbabwean Mayor of Joburg

19 hrs ago | 5299 Views

Ramaphosa throws Zuma under the bus

21 hrs ago | 6574 Views

ZRP warns hit and run drivers

21 hrs ago | 885 Views

Govt urged to prioritise e-Learning in marginalised areas

21 hrs ago | 244 Views

Tsholotsho South MP dies of Covid-19

22 hrs ago | 2519 Views

Mnangagwa accused of 'bribery'

22 hrs ago | 2522 Views

Govt not paying civil servants promised Covid-19 insurance

22 hrs ago | 924 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days