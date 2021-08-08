Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Omalayitsha appeal for Government support

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
Informal cross-border transporters, popularly known as omalayitsha, are appealing for Government support in growing their business and enhancing their contribution to the economy. For many years, the transporters, who ply different routes in the southern African region, have been the backbone of most families as a conveyor belt for diaspora remittances and groceries.

They run businesses as private individuals and small consortiums linking up Zimbabwe with mainly South Africa and Botswana and the rest of southern Africa. Despite the disruption caused by Covid-19 lockdown measures and closure of borders, the industry still employs thousands of people and the operators believe a partnership with the Government would enhance business growth.

Recently, the Government eased lockdown measures by allowing borders that include Victoria Falls and Maitengwe Border Post in Bulilima District to permit free movement of omalayitsha.

Business Chronicle visited Maitengwe Border Post on Monday, which was a hive of activity as more cross-border transporters servicing Matabeleland region now prefer the route. Those interviewed said they were eager to work closely with the Government to enhance service delivery. They appealed to the Government to grant them special permits to allow smooth movement as most of them cross the border twice per week.

A new cross-border transporters association named "Malayitsha Asibe Ngazwilinye" has since been formed to facilitate engagement with authorities. The chief executive officer for the organisation, Mr Donald Gumede, said operating under the Covid-19 era was difficult as their members faced great losses.

"As omalayitsha we are just like the informal sector where we contribute much to the country's economy as we pay duty for the goods we bring into the country," he said.

"Taking note that we move into the country almost twice a week, we feel that Government should grant us special permissions for operations where we have a set figure of payments we make to institutions like Zimra," said Mr Gumede.

Another cross-border operator, Mr Khaya Ngwenya, said as transporters they were proposing the setting up of tollgates on the roads that lead to Maitengwe Border Post so that the money can be used to construct tarred roads.

"At the moment we are using the Maitengwe Border Post and all roads leading there either from Bulawayo, Tsholotsho, Nkayi or Plumtree are dust roads and this is a setback in our operations," he said.

"As omalayitsha we propose that the Government sets up temporary tollgates, and the money will be used to construct tarred roads and ensure effective road network." A local businesswoman from Ndolwane area, Ms Sithokozile Moyo, said most of the goods she sells were brought by omalayitsha from South Africa.

"The products I sell here in my shop are purchased from South Africa with all the assistance of omalayitsha who go out of the way to look for the products and also ferry them.

"Their call for recognition to me is something which has been long overdue," said Ms Moyo.

Bulilima West legislator, Dingumuzi Phuthi, said omalayitsha have helped bridge the service delivery gap and assist in efforts to alleviate poverty for the rural communities.

"Omalayitsha are a very crucial service to the communities in Matabeleland and even as far as Midlands," he said. "It's high time they get recognised and be even called professional couriers. They have played a very big role in bringing goods into the country and the services rendered by them has assisted Government in mitigating cases of hunger."

Source - chroncile

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Sabbath School Summary: Rest, Relationships, and Healing - Lesson 7

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Leather sector revival on course

25 mins ago | 28 Views

Chamisa, Biti lock horns

30 mins ago | 453 Views

'Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it!' Magaisa will baffle you with bullshit

36 mins ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa denies role in wife's controversial award

38 mins ago | 215 Views

Chamisa can solve Zimbabwe problems

40 mins ago | 118 Views

Manager, guard stage-manage robbery

41 mins ago | 262 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife appeals to Mnangagwa

41 mins ago | 186 Views

TN Holdings' shop charged for refusing Zimdollars

42 mins ago | 153 Views

'Zimbabwe soldiers must respect human rights'

42 mins ago | 51 Views

Minister's tour raises eyebrows

42 mins ago | 143 Views

'98% of schools not ready for reopening'

43 mins ago | 61 Views

Zupco drivers protest over poor working conditions

43 mins ago | 59 Views

'Students must stand up against tyranny'

44 mins ago | 41 Views

Restaurants choke under extended lockdown

44 mins ago | 53 Views

Binga hit by 3 earth tremors inside 48hrs

45 mins ago | 64 Views

BCC hires private firms to clear sewage pipes

45 mins ago | 28 Views

Loga snubs Caps, Dynamos stars

45 mins ago | 73 Views

Zinara introduces automatic cameras at tollgates

46 mins ago | 90 Views

Cleric arrested over ivory

46 mins ago | 39 Views

Man torches ex-wife's house

47 mins ago | 42 Views

High internet tariffs push online learning out of reach of many

48 mins ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo contentious car parking system approved

48 mins ago | 48 Views

Econet posts $837 million profit

49 mins ago | 36 Views

First phase of Beitbridge Border Post upgrade nears completion

49 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Chitsiko

50 mins ago | 38 Views

'Chamisa's MDC is the most infiltrated party in Zimbabwe today'

9 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean immigrant who is Joburg mayor defended after xenophobic attacks

10 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Zimbabwe plans new US$1.3bn oil pipeline, finally ending Feruka monopoly

10 hrs ago | 673 Views

Jubilation in ZANU PF camp as co-opted members suffer humiliation

10 hrs ago | 1459 Views

'I remained with Zuma to end state capture' says Ramaphosa vs Mnangagwa colluded with Mugabe to loot

11 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Zimbabwe allows churches to re-open for fully vaccinated worshipers

12 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Ramaphosa's piecemeal approach to Cabinet reshuffling lands former unionist as new Finance Minister

12 hrs ago | 750 Views

UK based Zimbabwean pop-star set to release new single

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

Jonathan Moyo says anyone offended by Roki's Patati Patata lyrics lacked 'a moral compass'

12 hrs ago | 681 Views

Welshman Ncube-led MDC suspends 4 top party officials

13 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Esidakeni farm grab unacceptable, says Mutsvangwa

13 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Cop killer arrested

13 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Man kills self after beating wife to death

13 hrs ago | 882 Views

David Mabuza stays clear of Ramaphosa's insurrection lies

14 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Delta Beverages bans unvaccinated workers from attending work

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Takesure Zamar dumps Harvest House church

17 hrs ago | 2530 Views

Xenophobic campaign launched against Zimbabwean Mayor of Joburg

19 hrs ago | 5296 Views

Ramaphosa throws Zuma under the bus

21 hrs ago | 6568 Views

ZRP warns hit and run drivers

21 hrs ago | 884 Views

Govt urged to prioritise e-Learning in marginalised areas

21 hrs ago | 244 Views

Tsholotsho South MP dies of Covid-19

21 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Mnangagwa accused of 'bribery'

22 hrs ago | 2522 Views

Govt not paying civil servants promised Covid-19 insurance

22 hrs ago | 924 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days