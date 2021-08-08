Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe soldiers must respect human rights'

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
THE National Transitional Justice Working Group Zimbabwe (NTJWG) has called on government to ensure that soldiers do not perpetuate human rights violations in the country, adding that those found on the wrong side of the law should be brought to book.

In a statement yesterday, NTJWG said section 212 of the Constitution was very clear on the legal provisions pertaining to the functions of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, which includes protecting citizens, national security and the country's territorial integrity.

The transitional justice lobby group said it was concerned over claims by the acting Zanu-PF national commissar Patrick Chinamasa last month that the bond between the ruling Zanu-PF party and the military was historical and thus unbreakable.

"Recent statements by Zanu-PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa that his party was not yet ready to surrender its bond with the military is cause for concern.

"The military played a significant role in the violent 2008 harmonised elections and was equally key in the 2017 coup which removed the late former President Robert Mugabe."

The military has for years been accused of propping up Zanu-PF by unleashing an orgy of violence on opposition supporters. In 2008, the military played a role in the killing of opposition supporters when Mugabe wanted to overturn late MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai's first round poll victory. Over 300 were left dead and thousands displaced.

In August 2018, the military was implicated in the killing of six civilians in a bid to quell post-electoral violence.

The military was implicated again in the shooting of 17 people in the January 2019 fuel riots. Recommendations by a commission led by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe to have the killer soldiers arrested have not been implemented.

"Examples of this can be traced to as far back as the Gukurahundi massacres, and as recently as the August 1, 2018 shootings (electoral violence), and the January 2019 crackdown (fuel protests)," NTJWG said.

NTJWG said a report titled Transition Politics in the PostMugabe Era produced by the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute in 2020, pointed out that militarisation of the State had worsened during President Emmerson Mnangagwa's reign.

"Evidence of this lies in the numerous appointments of military personnel to key government offices and exerting control over medical professionals who have been pressing for reform," it said.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Sabbath School Summary: Rest, Relationships, and Healing - Lesson 7

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Leather sector revival on course

25 mins ago | 28 Views

Chamisa, Biti lock horns

30 mins ago | 447 Views

'Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it!' Magaisa will baffle you with bullshit

36 mins ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa denies role in wife's controversial award

38 mins ago | 213 Views

Chamisa can solve Zimbabwe problems

39 mins ago | 118 Views

Manager, guard stage-manage robbery

40 mins ago | 261 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife appeals to Mnangagwa

41 mins ago | 184 Views

TN Holdings' shop charged for refusing Zimdollars

41 mins ago | 152 Views

Minister's tour raises eyebrows

42 mins ago | 140 Views

'98% of schools not ready for reopening'

42 mins ago | 60 Views

Zupco drivers protest over poor working conditions

43 mins ago | 59 Views

'Students must stand up against tyranny'

43 mins ago | 41 Views

Restaurants choke under extended lockdown

44 mins ago | 53 Views

Binga hit by 3 earth tremors inside 48hrs

44 mins ago | 62 Views

BCC hires private firms to clear sewage pipes

45 mins ago | 28 Views

Loga snubs Caps, Dynamos stars

45 mins ago | 72 Views

Zinara introduces automatic cameras at tollgates

45 mins ago | 89 Views

Cleric arrested over ivory

46 mins ago | 39 Views

Man torches ex-wife's house

47 mins ago | 42 Views

Omalayitsha appeal for Government support

47 mins ago | 42 Views

High internet tariffs push online learning out of reach of many

47 mins ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo contentious car parking system approved

48 mins ago | 48 Views

Econet posts $837 million profit

48 mins ago | 35 Views

First phase of Beitbridge Border Post upgrade nears completion

49 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Chitsiko

50 mins ago | 38 Views

'Chamisa's MDC is the most infiltrated party in Zimbabwe today'

9 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean immigrant who is Joburg mayor defended after xenophobic attacks

10 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Zimbabwe plans new US$1.3bn oil pipeline, finally ending Feruka monopoly

10 hrs ago | 673 Views

Jubilation in ZANU PF camp as co-opted members suffer humiliation

10 hrs ago | 1458 Views

'I remained with Zuma to end state capture' says Ramaphosa vs Mnangagwa colluded with Mugabe to loot

11 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Zimbabwe allows churches to re-open for fully vaccinated worshipers

12 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Ramaphosa's piecemeal approach to Cabinet reshuffling lands former unionist as new Finance Minister

12 hrs ago | 750 Views

UK based Zimbabwean pop-star set to release new single

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

Jonathan Moyo says anyone offended by Roki's Patati Patata lyrics lacked 'a moral compass'

12 hrs ago | 681 Views

Welshman Ncube-led MDC suspends 4 top party officials

13 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Esidakeni farm grab unacceptable, says Mutsvangwa

13 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Cop killer arrested

13 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Man kills self after beating wife to death

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

David Mabuza stays clear of Ramaphosa's insurrection lies

14 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Delta Beverages bans unvaccinated workers from attending work

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Takesure Zamar dumps Harvest House church

17 hrs ago | 2530 Views

Xenophobic campaign launched against Zimbabwean Mayor of Joburg

19 hrs ago | 5293 Views

Ramaphosa throws Zuma under the bus

21 hrs ago | 6568 Views

ZRP warns hit and run drivers

21 hrs ago | 884 Views

Govt urged to prioritise e-Learning in marginalised areas

21 hrs ago | 244 Views

Tsholotsho South MP dies of Covid-19

21 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Mnangagwa accused of 'bribery'

22 hrs ago | 2522 Views

Govt not paying civil servants promised Covid-19 insurance

22 hrs ago | 924 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days