Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

TN Holdings' shop charged for refusing Zimdollars

by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
A TN Holdings shop in Harare has been dragged to court for refusing to accept Zimdollar payments.

This was revealed when company representative Ruth Nyambirai, who is head of retail at TN Holdings, yesterday appeared before magistrate Tafadzwa Mhiti charged with contravening the Bank Use Promotion and Suppression of Money-Laundering Act.

Nyambirai was remanded out of custody to today after she asked the court to produce the statutory instrument (SI) used to charge the firm.

The State alleges that on August 6 this year, detectives were alerted that one of the TN shops located at number 17 Samora Machel Avenue in Harare was not accepting payments in local currency.

Detective Constable Learnmore Hweresera, in the company of his colleague only identified as Constable Nyamatemba approached TN Holdings intending to buy bread using $80 in local currency, which the company refused to accept.

The State alleges that as a result, the company was charged for contravening the Bank Use Promotion and Suppression of Money-Laundering Act.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Sabbath School Summary: Rest, Relationships, and Healing - Lesson 7

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Leather sector revival on course

25 mins ago | 28 Views

Chamisa, Biti lock horns

30 mins ago | 447 Views

'Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it!' Magaisa will baffle you with bullshit

36 mins ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa denies role in wife's controversial award

38 mins ago | 213 Views

Chamisa can solve Zimbabwe problems

39 mins ago | 118 Views

Manager, guard stage-manage robbery

40 mins ago | 261 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife appeals to Mnangagwa

41 mins ago | 184 Views

'Zimbabwe soldiers must respect human rights'

42 mins ago | 49 Views

Minister's tour raises eyebrows

42 mins ago | 140 Views

'98% of schools not ready for reopening'

42 mins ago | 60 Views

Zupco drivers protest over poor working conditions

43 mins ago | 59 Views

'Students must stand up against tyranny'

43 mins ago | 41 Views

Restaurants choke under extended lockdown

44 mins ago | 53 Views

Binga hit by 3 earth tremors inside 48hrs

44 mins ago | 62 Views

BCC hires private firms to clear sewage pipes

45 mins ago | 28 Views

Loga snubs Caps, Dynamos stars

45 mins ago | 72 Views

Zinara introduces automatic cameras at tollgates

45 mins ago | 89 Views

Cleric arrested over ivory

46 mins ago | 39 Views

Man torches ex-wife's house

47 mins ago | 42 Views

Omalayitsha appeal for Government support

47 mins ago | 42 Views

High internet tariffs push online learning out of reach of many

47 mins ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo contentious car parking system approved

48 mins ago | 48 Views

Econet posts $837 million profit

48 mins ago | 35 Views

First phase of Beitbridge Border Post upgrade nears completion

49 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Chitsiko

49 mins ago | 38 Views

'Chamisa's MDC is the most infiltrated party in Zimbabwe today'

9 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean immigrant who is Joburg mayor defended after xenophobic attacks

10 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Zimbabwe plans new US$1.3bn oil pipeline, finally ending Feruka monopoly

10 hrs ago | 673 Views

Jubilation in ZANU PF camp as co-opted members suffer humiliation

10 hrs ago | 1458 Views

'I remained with Zuma to end state capture' says Ramaphosa vs Mnangagwa colluded with Mugabe to loot

11 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Zimbabwe allows churches to re-open for fully vaccinated worshipers

12 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Ramaphosa's piecemeal approach to Cabinet reshuffling lands former unionist as new Finance Minister

12 hrs ago | 750 Views

UK based Zimbabwean pop-star set to release new single

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

Jonathan Moyo says anyone offended by Roki's Patati Patata lyrics lacked 'a moral compass'

12 hrs ago | 681 Views

Welshman Ncube-led MDC suspends 4 top party officials

13 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Esidakeni farm grab unacceptable, says Mutsvangwa

13 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Cop killer arrested

13 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Man kills self after beating wife to death

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

David Mabuza stays clear of Ramaphosa's insurrection lies

14 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Delta Beverages bans unvaccinated workers from attending work

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Takesure Zamar dumps Harvest House church

17 hrs ago | 2530 Views

Xenophobic campaign launched against Zimbabwean Mayor of Joburg

19 hrs ago | 5293 Views

Ramaphosa throws Zuma under the bus

21 hrs ago | 6568 Views

ZRP warns hit and run drivers

21 hrs ago | 884 Views

Govt urged to prioritise e-Learning in marginalised areas

21 hrs ago | 244 Views

Tsholotsho South MP dies of Covid-19

21 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Mnangagwa accused of 'bribery'

22 hrs ago | 2522 Views

Govt not paying civil servants promised Covid-19 insurance

22 hrs ago | 924 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days