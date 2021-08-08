Manager, guard stage-manage robbery

News / National

by Staff reporter

A CHICKEN Inn shift manager and a Blackshark Security Company guard appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday for allegedly stealing money and other valuables from a safe before stage-managing a robbery.Robson Tawanda Chiriseri (28), employed by Blackshark appeared before magistrate Sheunesu Matova, who remanded him to today for bail ruling.It is alleged that on August 6 this year at Chicken Inn outlet in Chisipite, Chiriseri, along with Talent Mushoshoma, a shift manager, stage-managed a robbery to cover their tracks.Chiriseri allegedly left the company doors unlocked for Mushoshoma to have easy access. Mushoshoma allegedly took the safe keys which had been left on the shelf and stole US$1 730 and $4 000.After the theft, Mushoshoma then "handcuffed" Chiriseri and pepper sprayed him to make it appear as if he had been robbed. Mushoshoma, who is still at large, allegedly went away with the money which they shared.