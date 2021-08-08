Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Econet calls for tariffs review

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE  Zimbabwe Stock  Exchange-listed diversified telecommunications group Econet Wireless has called for an upward review of tariffs saying it was the only way to save the ailing telecommunications sector from collapsing.

The company said it is heavily constrained by the ongoing foreign currency shortages.

In the results statement for the year ended February 28 2021, Econet chairman James Myers said the foreign currency shortage has crippled its operations.

"Foreign currency availability continues to be the biggest hurdle facing the Company. This has constrained our ability to provide adequate capacity to our customers. The Company has encountered operational challenges to meet its capacity enhancement and routine maintenance requirements,"  he said. "We remain hopeful that the improvements in foreign currency availability due to interventions by the Fiscal and Monetary authorities will improve this situation in the foreseeable future."

Myers called for a review of the tariff to ensure that the sector remains afloat.

"Our headline tariffs were last reviewed in August 2020. Given the inflationary pressures experienced, we believe that another tariff review is due in order for the sector to remain viable," he said. "All our pricing is determined by the regulator using given cost inputs. The timely adjustment of tariffs, using the Telecommunications Pricing Index, is critical to our continued viability as a business."

 He pointed out that the lack of consistent, high-quality grid power supply remains a challenge.

" This means that we make use of diesel-powered generators to supplement what we draw from the national grid. As a result, we continue to see an increase in our carbon footprint as well as the cost of doing business. We continue working to enhance our green footprint and  reduce carbon emissions by increasing the number of solar-powered base station sites," he said

Myers said the increase in revenue has been as a result of the increase in demand for data.

"Revenue increased to ZW$ 35 billion, an increase of 23% from the previous year, largely due to the increase in data usage, which increased by 47%. Improving operational efficiencies and continued cost containment measures yielded positive results which saw the earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin increase to 52%.," he said. "Net exchange losses decreased by 46% to close the year at ZW$ 13.7 billion. Capital expenditure investment remains subdued due to the scarcity of foreign currency. Our earnings per share increased from a loss of 237 cents per share to positive earnings per share of 35 cents. Our cash flow remains positive and we continue to manage cash position prudently in light of the challenging operating environment. Our balance sheet is bolstered by our investment of about 7% of Liquid Telecommunications Jersey (LTJ), a pan-African fibre operator, which is now valued at US$ 145 million."

He revealed that the company has increased its subscribers by a marginal 2% during the period. The Company has declared a final dividend of ZWL 60 cents per share which brings the total dividend paid to ZWL 100 cents per share.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Evicted cop drags Matanga to court

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Malema refuses to reject Zimbabwean linked Johannesburg mayor

2 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Sabbath School Summary: Rest, Relationships, and Healing - Lesson 7

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Leather sector revival on course

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chamisa, Biti lock horns

3 hrs ago | 3008 Views

'Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it!' Magaisa will baffle you with bullshit

3 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa denies role in wife's controversial award

3 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Chamisa can solve Zimbabwe problems

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Manager, guard stage-manage robbery

3 hrs ago | 955 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife appeals to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

TN Holdings' shop charged for refusing Zimdollars

3 hrs ago | 469 Views

'Zimbabwe soldiers must respect human rights'

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Minister's tour raises eyebrows

3 hrs ago | 627 Views

'98% of schools not ready for reopening'

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zupco drivers protest over poor working conditions

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

'Students must stand up against tyranny'

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Restaurants choke under extended lockdown

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Binga hit by 3 earth tremors inside 48hrs

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

BCC hires private firms to clear sewage pipes

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Loga snubs Caps, Dynamos stars

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zinara introduces automatic cameras at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Cleric arrested over ivory

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Man torches ex-wife's house

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Omalayitsha appeal for Government support

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

High internet tariffs push online learning out of reach of many

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bulawayo contentious car parking system approved

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Econet posts $837 million profit

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

First phase of Beitbridge Border Post upgrade nears completion

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Chitsiko

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Chamisa's MDC is the most infiltrated party in Zimbabwe today'

11 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean immigrant who is Joburg mayor defended after xenophobic attacks

12 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Zimbabwe plans new US$1.3bn oil pipeline, finally ending Feruka monopoly

12 hrs ago | 769 Views

Jubilation in ZANU PF camp as co-opted members suffer humiliation

12 hrs ago | 1587 Views

'I remained with Zuma to end state capture' says Ramaphosa vs Mnangagwa colluded with Mugabe to loot

13 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Zimbabwe allows churches to re-open for fully vaccinated worshipers

14 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Ramaphosa's piecemeal approach to Cabinet reshuffling lands former unionist as new Finance Minister

14 hrs ago | 798 Views

UK based Zimbabwean pop-star set to release new single

14 hrs ago | 545 Views

Jonathan Moyo says anyone offended by Roki's Patati Patata lyrics lacked 'a moral compass'

15 hrs ago | 775 Views

Welshman Ncube-led MDC suspends 4 top party officials

16 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Esidakeni farm grab unacceptable, says Mutsvangwa

16 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Cop killer arrested

16 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Man kills self after beating wife to death

16 hrs ago | 950 Views

David Mabuza stays clear of Ramaphosa's insurrection lies

16 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Delta Beverages bans unvaccinated workers from attending work

16 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Takesure Zamar dumps Harvest House church

19 hrs ago | 2705 Views

Xenophobic campaign launched against Zimbabwean Mayor of Joburg

22 hrs ago | 5415 Views

Ramaphosa throws Zuma under the bus

23 hrs ago | 6698 Views

ZRP warns hit and run drivers

24 hrs ago | 889 Views

Govt urged to prioritise e-Learning in marginalised areas

24 hrs ago | 247 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days