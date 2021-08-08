Latest News Editor's Choice


Married man killed by rival suitor

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 42-year-old Bulawayo man allegedly fatally stabbed a 32-year-old man with a knife following a dispute on Monday night in Makokoba suburb when the accused person was confronted by his victim after proposing love to the now deceased man's wife.

The incident occurred at 9PM on Monday along 4th street Nkosilathi Ncube has since been arrested in connection with the murder of Brighton Mandishana.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

"I confirm that we arrested Nkosilathi Ncube for a murder of another man in Makokoba which occurred on the 9th of August," said Inspector Ncube.

He also urged people not to resort to violence when differences arise.

It is alleged that Mandishana confronted I Ncube accusing him of proposing love to his wife.

The councilor forward 7 which also covers Makokoba suburb Shadreck Sibanda told Chronicle that the misunderstanding between the two men started when Mandishana's wife asked Ncube to mend her shoe and she was charged R10.

It is said when she later failed to pay the money, Ncube then proposed.

"It started with a R10 deal which was to be paid soon after the accused wife's shoe was sewn. When she failed to pay as per promise, Ncube asked for an affair with Mandishana's wife. She reported the issue to her husband," said Cllr Sibanda.

The two men then fought and Ncube stabbed Mandishana on his thigh.

Residents rushed to the scene when they heard Mandishana screaming and Ncube escaped from the scene.

Mandishana was bleeding and residents carried him to Mpilo Central Hospital and he died while they were on the way.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Ncube's arrest.



Source - chronicle

