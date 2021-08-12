MDC Alliance workers thrown to the dogs

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa is reported to have paid salaries to members of his close security personnel, ahead personnel from other departments who have gone for months without a cent.This has since angered the workers who are reported to be jumping ship to Biti's camp, arguing that Chamisa was prioritizing his own welfare at the expense of others.According to a close source privy to the party's finances, it recently emerged that the party leader had received US$30 000 from Glow Petroleum Managing Director, Aaron Chinhara, intended for the backlogged workers' remunerations which he, however, chose to give to only 10 of his security personnel."Only 10 workers from the Close Security Unit (CSU) were paid between US$150.00 to US$200.00 from the money received from Chinhara. Out of the 10, five (who are solely responsible for Chamisa's personal security) shared a further ZWL $25 000, which was deposited into their accounts in an effort to guarantee his safety, and appease them into holding onto his faction," he said.The five which were paid include, Shepherd Mudede, Herbert Mhururi, Mhaka Chishanya, Clifford Sanyika and head of CSU, Edward Gudhe.The source added that a faction of security details led by one Jabulani Ndlovu were not given anything as they are believed to belong to the rival Maruva cabal, which is opposed to Chamisa's leadership.The stifling environment that the party is operating in has since resulted in unnecessary competition between the two leaders leading to them upping their game to ensure their personal safety and continued loyalty.Political commentator Tatenda Chabayanzara said Chamisa is a hypocrite given his previous stance and criticism of President Mnangagwa administration's alleged prioritization of the security sector, sadly a move he appears to be emulating now.