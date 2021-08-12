Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance workers thrown to the dogs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa is reported to have paid salaries to members of his close security personnel, ahead personnel from other departments who have gone for months without a cent.

This has since angered the workers who are reported to be jumping ship to Biti's camp, arguing that Chamisa was prioritizing his own welfare at the expense of others.

According to a close source privy to the party's finances, it recently emerged that the party leader had received US$30 000 from Glow Petroleum Managing Director, Aaron Chinhara, intended for the backlogged workers' remunerations which he, however, chose to give to only 10 of his security personnel.

"Only 10 workers from the Close Security Unit (CSU) were paid between US$150.00 to US$200.00 from the money received from Chinhara. Out of the 10, five (who are solely responsible for Chamisa's personal security) shared a further ZWL $25 000, which was deposited into their accounts in an effort to guarantee his safety, and appease them into holding onto his faction," he said.

The five which were paid include, Shepherd Mudede, Herbert Mhururi, Mhaka Chishanya, Clifford Sanyika and head of CSU, Edward Gudhe.

The source added that a faction of security details led by one Jabulani Ndlovu were not given anything as they are believed to belong to the rival Maruva cabal, which is opposed to Chamisa's leadership.

The stifling environment that the party is operating in has since resulted in unnecessary competition between the two leaders leading to them upping their game to ensure their personal safety and continued loyalty.

Political commentator Tatenda Chabayanzara said Chamisa is a hypocrite given his previous stance and criticism of President Mnangagwa administration's alleged prioritization of the security sector, sadly a move he appears to be emulating now.


Source - reporter

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Nabbed poachers bash cops

17 mins ago | 89 Views

Kore throws Thabitha Khumalo under the bus

43 mins ago | 371 Views

Mwonzora executives in looting storm

44 mins ago | 251 Views

MDC Alliance top officials attend MDC-T meeting

44 mins ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF implodes

44 mins ago | 252 Views

Bulawayo Zupco drivers call off strike

45 mins ago | 92 Views

Police close in on Johane Marange 'rapist' husband

45 mins ago | 287 Views

Top cop arrested for abusing exhibit vehicle

54 mins ago | 207 Views

'Brace for lifetime COVID-19 after-effects'

54 mins ago | 236 Views

Nkayi South MP's rant stokes fire

55 mins ago | 101 Views

Marabini says extended lockdown exposed fly-by-night artistes

55 mins ago | 48 Views

Hope for football resumption

55 mins ago | 28 Views

Gumede, Ndebele pay tribute to Maphepha

56 mins ago | 72 Views

Church can't turn away the unvaccinated

56 mins ago | 169 Views

Minister in fresh farm grab storm

56 mins ago | 130 Views

Villagers vow to fight off Chinese

57 mins ago | 89 Views

'Internet censorship worst in Zimbabwe'

58 mins ago | 51 Views

Fuel imports figures stunted, says Zera

59 mins ago | 61 Views

#SanctionsMustGo: An objective economic lens

60 mins ago | 19 Views

Backyard drug peddling exposed

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe's Heroes, Defence Forces Days have lost sparkle

1 hr ago | 42 Views

The quandary of reopening schools

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Williams, Ervine return

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Tough targets for NetOne

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Unfortunately, you can now buy counterfeit money online

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Why become a chartered accountant

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe liberation icons deserve a political leadership worthy of their sacrifice

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs democracy and human rights.

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Zimdollar retains stability at weekly auction platform

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe military displays hardware at park

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zexie Manatsa diagnosed with cancer

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Loga now in a better mood

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Some churches welcome reopening

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Married man killed by rival suitor

11 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Bosso partners Swedish organisation to produce and sell club branded items

11 hrs ago | 376 Views

Warriors drop one place on FIFA rankings

16 hrs ago | 386 Views

Women vs. Men: Who's Better at Sports Gambling?

20 hrs ago | 291 Views

The significance of inbound marketing for your business

20 hrs ago | 237 Views

GMAZ happy with Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya

21 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Econet calls for tariffs review

24 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Evicted cop drags Matanga to court

24 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Malema refuses to reject Zimbabwean linked Johannesburg mayor

24 hrs ago | 6915 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days